Points VS Pips - page 155
I have no idea how it applies to mt. It's an example that not everyone thinks alike
)))))
That not everyone thinks alike is evident from this thread and from the poll ))))
And that's good in principle.
But the terminology (here we are talking about MT and MQL) should be the same for all who think differently ;)
Yes, and it was formed before MQ
You don't think that every platform has its own terminology, do you? And if a trader trades on 2-3 platforms, then he has 2-3 terminologies on the same word?
And if you meet somewhere at a gathering of traders, then everyone needs a badge on which platform he trades on and how many characters he has, in order to apply the terminology of his platform?
Answer:
Vladimir Baskakov, 2019.11.14 08:51
Punk VS Pips
Vladimir Baskakov, 2019.11.14 08:51
Yes,and it is formed before MQ
Which is what we're talking about. Where is the original source?
Well it does ))))
Until uniform terms are adopted for all platforms (question: who will adopt them? obviously we need a single standardisation centre. who will create it?)), we will have to clarify every time what exactly the developer means by so-and-so term.
But we are on the MQ platform, and these are the accepted meanings of terms. It just has to be accepted (or accepted ;) :):):) )
So, yes )))
They have long been accepted, and they are used everywhere. And what you call a tenth of a point a whole, that's the questioner's problem, not that of others. This tenth part is even shown in the terminal by a small figure.
There is a category of people who mislead and enjoy it, but we will be smarter and filter the information
So maybe you should start by being clever and agreeing with those who claim the diametrically opposite? According to the survey, those who are sure that what you call a pip is a pip, and a pip is a tenth of that pip )))) And there are just as many of them as there are of you...
So who is misleading, YOU or THEY ? ;)
I'm curious.
if my - bottom figure shows - Profit in currency
what my higher one shows - how can I name these figures so that I can be understood by the person I'm talking to?
If you go to a respected source, for example the RMA feed, it says there in Russian numerals how much and which pair has lost/gained in a trading session.
Maybe they broadcast it out of ignorance, they forgot to read the documentation for Point()P.S. The distinctive badge "Trading in MT on the 5 mark" has not yet been invented, so we use terms invented before you and I were born
Also - I can't understand
they often say - the 4th digit is the 5th digit
but how do they say it and how do they calculate it?