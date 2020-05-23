deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version

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I'd like to compile my code without warnings but the complier give me this warnings:




It looks like PositionsTotal() and IndicatorRelease are depracted?

 
Just got this too after latest MT5 update, still can't find anything about it.
 

This might help:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/295315/page24

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1170
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1170
  • 2019.08.23
  • www.mql5.com
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 4 build 1170 20 декабря 2018 года будет выпущено обновление MetaTrader 4...
 
Josua L H H Sihombing:

This might help:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/295315/page24

Looks like then PositionsTotal() and IndicatorRelease() are hidden methods and we should call them CClassDefinesMethod::PositionsTotal() and CClassDefinesMethod::IndicatorRelease(). That makes me other question then. In what classes are PositionsTotal() and IndicatorRelease() definded?
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