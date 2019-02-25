Expert advisor gets removed of
Please just ignore the fact about my "profit statement" i know i got that wrong..
Here you have the code
void OnTick() { double High[]; datetime TimeCurrent; //if positions for this currency pair exist if(PositionSelect(_Symbol)==true) { // count down the number of positions until zero for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--) { //Calculate the ticket number ulong PositionTicket=PositionGetTicket(i); // calculate the currency pair string PositionSymbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // calculate the current position price double PositionPriceCurrent = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_CURRENT); // calculate position open time datetime start =PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TIME); //Sort array downwards from the current candle ArraySetAsSeries(High,true); //fill array from position start to tocurrent time CopyHigh(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,TimeCurrent,start,High); // calculate the highest price int HighestCandel= ArrayMaximum(High,0,start); //Create an Array for prices MqlRates PriceInformation[]; //Sort it from start to current time ArraySetAsSeries(PriceInformation,true); //Copy price data into the array int Data=CopyRates(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,start,TimeCurrent,PriceInformation); // Get the position start price double SP=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); double HighestPrice=PriceInformation[HighestCandel].high; // Get the % price difference between price high and current double Profit = HighestPrice-SP; double Magisk = Profit*0.2; double Salj = HighestPrice-Magisk; if (PositionSymbol==_Symbol) { Comment( "Profit : ",Profit,"\n", "Sälj" ,Salj,"\n", "Current Price",PositionPriceCurrent,"\n", "Högsta" ,HighestPrice,"\n", "Start Pris" ,SP ); } //if End } //for end } // if end } // on Tic end
Tweeker:Rather than delve into the code, have you looked at the expert log, or run GetLastError() ? What does it tell you?
Here you have the code
Here you have the code
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Hi My Expert keeps on getting removed when i close my position
If im running this expert with an open position it works great, but as soon as i close the position and open a new one, the expert freezes and the gets removed
Why?