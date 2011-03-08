Filtering Signals Based on Statistical Data of Price Correlation

How This Began

The idea that led to writing this article appeared after I had read the book by Larry Williams "Long-Term Secrets to Short-Term Trading", in which the world record holder in investments (during 1987 he increased his capital by 11,000%) is completely dispelling the myths by "... college professors and other academics, who are rich in theory and poor in knowledge of the market..." about the absence of any correlation between the past behavior of prices and the future trends.

If you toss a coin 100 times, 50 times it will fall up heads and 50 times - tails. With each successive toss, the probability of heads is 50%, the same as of tails. The probability does not change from toss to toss, because this game is random and has no memory. Suppose the markets are behaving like a coin, in a chaotic manner.



Consequently, when a new bar appears, a price has equal opportunity to go up or down, and the previous bars do not affect even the slightest way the current one. Idyll! Create a trading system, set the take profit larger than the stop loss (i.e., set the math. expectation to the positive zone), and the trick is done. Simply breathtaking. However, the problem is that our assumption about the behavior of the market is not quite true. Frankly speaking, it's absurd! And I will prove it.

Let's create an Expert Advisor template using the MQL5 Wizard and by using simple alphanumeric interventions, present it in a condition suitable for the fulfillment of the task. We will encode an Expert Advisor to simulate buy that follows one, two and three bars closed down. Simulation means that the program will simply remember the parameters of analyzed bars. Sending orders (a more usual way) in this case will not work, because the spreads and swaps are able to question the reliability of the information received.

Here is the code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" double profit_percent,open_cur,close_cur; double profit_trades= 0 ,loss_trades= 0 ,day_cur,hour_cur,min_cur,count; double open[],close[]; int OnInit () { return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { profit_percent= NormalizeDouble (profit_trades* 100 /(profit_trades+loss_trades), 2 ); Print ( "Percent of closures with increase " ,profit_percent, "%" ); } void OnTick () { MqlDateTime time; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),time); day_cur=time.day_of_week; hour_cur=time.hour; min_cur=time.min; CopyOpen ( NULL , 0 , 0 , 4 ,open); ArraySetAsSeries (open, true ); CopyClose ( NULL , 0 , 0 , 4 ,close); ArraySetAsSeries (close, true ); if (close[ 1 ]<open[ 1 ] && count== 0 ) { open_cur=open[ 0 ]; count= 1 ; } if (open_cur!=open[ 0 ] && count== 1 ) { close_cur=close[ 1 ]; count= 0 ; if (close_cur>=open_cur)profit_trades+= 1 ; else loss_trades+= 1 ; } }

The test will be carried out on EUR/USD, on the interval from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2010:



Figure 1. The percentage of closures with the increase

(The first column shows data for the whole period, the second, third and fourth - after a single, double and triple closing down)

That is what I was talking about! The previous bars have a fairly significant impact on the current one, because the price is always seeking to win losses back.





Another step forward



Great! Once we are sure that the behavior of prices is not accidental, we should use this amazing fact as soon as possible. Of course, it is not enough for an independent trading system, but it will be a fine tool that can free you from the tedious and often erroneous signals. Let's implement it!

So that's what we need:

A self-trading system, showing positive results at least for the last year. Some amusing example that confirms the presence of correlations in the behavior of prices.

I found a lot of useful ideas in the book by L. Williams. I will share one of them with you.



The TDW (Trade Day Of Week) strategy. It will allow us to see what will happen if some of the days of the week we will only buy, and the other ones - open only short positions. After all, we can assume that the price within one day grows in a larger percent of cases than within the other. What's the reason for that? The geopolitical situation, macroeconomic statistics, or, as written in the book by A. Elder, Monday and Tuesday are the days of laymen, while Thursdays and Fridays are the time of professionals? Let's try to understand.

First, we will only by each day of the week, and then only sell. At the end of the study we will match the best results, and this will be a filter to our trading system. By the way, I have a couple of words about it. It is a pure classic!

The system is based on two MAs and MACDake. Signals: If the fast moving average crosses the slow one from the bottom up and the MACD histogram is below the zero line, then BUY. If the fast moving average crosses the slow one from upside down and MACD is above zero, then SELL. Exit a position using a trailing stop from one point. The lot is fixed - 0,1.

For the purpose of convenience, I've placed the Expert Advisor class in a separate header file:

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" class my_expert { private : int ma_red_per,ma_yel_per; int ma_red_han,ma_yel_han,macd_han; double sl,ts; double lots; double MA_RED[],MA_YEL[],MACD[]; MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; public : void ma_expert(); void get_lot( double lot){lots=lot;} void get_periods( int red, int yel){ma_red_per=red;ma_yel_per=yel;} void get_stops( double SL, double TS){sl=SL;ts=TS;} void init(); bool check_for_buy(); bool check_for_sell(); void open_buy(); void open_sell(); void position_modify(); }; void my_expert::ma_expert( void ) { ZeroMemory (ma_red_han); ZeroMemory (ma_yel_han); ZeroMemory (macd_han); } void my_expert::init( void ) { ma_red_han= iMA ( _Symbol , _Period ,ma_red_per, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); ma_yel_han= iMA ( _Symbol , _Period ,ma_yel_per, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); macd_han= iMACD ( _Symbol , _Period , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ); CopyBuffer (ma_red_han, 0 , 0 , 4 ,MA_RED); CopyBuffer (ma_yel_han, 0 , 0 , 4 ,MA_YEL); CopyBuffer (macd_han, 0 , 0 , 2 ,MACD); ArraySetAsSeries (MA_RED, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (MA_YEL, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (MACD, true ); } bool my_expert::check_for_buy( void ) { init(); if (MA_RED[ 3 ]>MA_YEL[ 3 ] && MA_RED[ 1 ]<MA_YEL[ 1 ] && MA_RED[ 0 ]<MA_YEL[ 0 ] && MACD[ 1 ]< 0 ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } bool my_expert::check_for_sell( void ) { init(); if (MA_RED[ 3 ]<MA_YEL[ 3 ] && MA_RED[ 1 ]>MA_YEL[ 1 ] && MA_RED[ 0 ]>MA_YEL[ 0 ] && MACD[ 1 ]> 0 ) { return ( true ); } return ( false ); } void my_expert::open_buy( void ) { request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol= _Symbol ; request.volume=lots; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ); request.sl=request.price-sl* _Point ; request.tp= 0 ; request.deviation= 10 ; request.type= ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; request.type_filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; OrderSend (request,result); return ; } void my_expert::open_sell( void ) { request.action= TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.symbol= _Symbol ; request.volume=lots; request.price= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ); request.sl=request.price+sl* _Point ; request.tp= 0 ; request.deviation= 10 ; request.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; request.type_filling= ORDER_FILLING_FOK ; OrderSend (request,result); return ; } void my_expert::position_modify( void ) { if ( PositionGetSymbol ( 0 )== _Symbol ) { request.action= TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ; request.symbol= _Symbol ; request.deviation= 10 ; if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID )- PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )> _Point *ts) { if ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )< SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID )- _Point *ts) { request.sl= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID )- _Point *ts; request.tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); OrderSend (request,result); } } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { if (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )- SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK ))>( _Point *ts)) { if (( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )>( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK )+ _Point *ts)) || ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )== 0 )) { request.sl= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_ASK )+ _Point *ts; request.tp= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); OrderSend (request,result); } } } } }

My humble obeisances to the author of the article "Writing an Expert Advisor using the MQL5 Object-Oriented Approach". What would I do without it! I recommend reading this article to anyone who is not very well versed in this evil, but extremely functional Object-oriented programming.

Add the file with the class to the main code of the Expert Advisor? crate an object and initialize functions:

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <moving.mqh> input int MA_RED_PERIOD= 7 ; input int MA_YEL_PERIOD= 2 ; input int STOP_LOSS= 800 ; input int TRAL_STOP= 800 ; input double LOTS= 0.1 ; my_expert expert; MqlDateTime time; int day_of_week; int OnInit () { expert.get_periods(MA_RED_PERIOD,MA_YEL_PERIOD); expert.get_lot(LOTS); expert.get_stops(STOP_LOSS,TRAL_STOP); return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { } void OnTick () { TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),time); day_of_week=time.day_of_week; if ( PositionsTotal ()< 1 ) { if (day_of_week== 5 && expert.check_for_buy()== true ){expert.open_buy();} else if (day_of_week== 1 && expert.check_for_sell()== true ){expert.open_sell();} } else expert.position_modify(); }

Done! I'd like to note some special features. To identify the days of the week at the software level, I used the MqlDateTime structure. First, we transform the current server time into a structured format. We obtain an index of the current day (1-Monday, ..., 5-Friday) and compare it with the value that we've set.

Trying out! In order not to burden you with tedious researches and extra digits, I'm bringing all of the results in the table.



Here it is:



Table 1. Summary of Buys on every day of the week



Table 2. Summary of Sells on every day of the week

The best results are highlighted in green, the worst ones are orange.



I make a reservation, that after the above-described actions the system must ensure profit in combination with low relative drawdown, a good percentage of winning trades (here, the less trades the better) and a relatively high profit per trade.

Obviously, the most effective system is buying on Friday and selling on Monday. Combine both of these conditions:

if ( PositionsTotal ()< 1 ){ if ( day_of_week== 5 &&expert.check_for_buy()== true ){expert.open_buy();} else if ( day_of_week== 1 &&expert.check_for_sell()== true ){expert.open_sell();}} else expert.position_modify();

Now the Expert Advisor opens positions in both directions, but on strictly defined days. For clarity, I'll draw the diagrams obtained without and with the filter:





Figure 2. The results of EA testing without using a filter (EURUSD, H1, 01.01.2010-31.12.2010,)





Figure 3. The results of EA testing using the filter (EURUSD, H1, 01.01.2010-31.12.2010)

How do you like the result? By using the filter the trading system became more stable. Before the modifications, the Expert Advisor was mainly increasing the balance in the first half of the testing period, after the "upgrade" it is increasing throughout the whole period.



We compare the reports:





Table 3. Results of testing before and after using the filter

The only distressing factor, which can not be ignored, is the fall of the net profit by almost 1000 USD (26%). But we are reducing the number of trades almost in 3,5 times, i.e. significantly reducing, firstly, the potential to make a negative trade and, secondly, the expenses for the spread (218*2-62*2=312 USD and it's only for EUR/USD). Winning percentage is increased to 57%, which is already significant. While profit per trade increases by 14% to 113 USD. As L. Williams would say: "This is the amount, which is worth trading!"





Conclusion



Prices do not behave randomly - it is a fact. This fact can and should be used. I have given only one example, which is a tiny fraction of the innumerable variations and techniques that can improve the performance of your trading system. However, this diversity hides a vice. Not every filter can be integrated, so it must be choose carefully, thinking through all possible scenarios.



Do not forget that no matter how perfect the filter is, it weeds out profitable trades as well, i.e. your profit... Good luck!