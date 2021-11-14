Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 11
Bug 07.
Tester generates bars by Last for stock custom symbols with Bid price to build bars.
Correspondingly, the bar history in the Terminal and the Tester is completely different. And if someone uses bars in the TS (indicators, for example), the result of the backtest is random for him/her.
If by an exchange instrument we mean a tool with a non-zero depth of the cup, the construction of bars in this case has been corrected.
Either give your own example.
Bug 01.
The custom character chart is open. If, for example, you manually delete all bar and tick history, the chart window just hangs - without refreshing.
Expected behaviour as with an empty custom symbol.
Explain in more detail what you mean by
Deleted all bar history, the custom symbol chart is empty with "Waiting for update". What's wrong?
Bug 13.
fxsaber, 2019.05.25 10:33
Playback of visual bug (chart twitching) application ChartSetSymbolPeriod
The animation shows the chart twitching. If you remove ChartSetSymbolPeriod, the twitching stops.
Explain in more detail what you mean by this.
Deleted all the bar history, the chart of the custom symbol is empty with "Waiting for update" written on it. What's wrong?
Run this EA. After a few bars, deactivate it without closing the chart. Use CTRL+U to delete all bars.
Bug 13.
The same Expert Advisor also reproduces the following bug
On the left - the chart, on the right - its properties window (F8).
Bug 14.
fxsaber, 2019.05.27 09:10
Somehow got a custom symbol that can be removed from Market Watch when the chart is open.
Running this advisor.
Bug 15.
fxsaber, 2019.05.25 10:54
After each application of CustomRatesUpdate there is a zeroing of prev_calculated in indicators that are running on the corresponding custom symbol.
This is an error. prev_calculated should translate to the first bar that was applied in CustomRatesUpdate.
ZY Same error with CustomRatesReplace.
On the symbol of this EA (with ChartSetSymbolPeriod-row removed) we launch the following indicator
Returns only zeros.
If by a stock instrument is meant an instrument with non-zero depth of the cup, the bar construction in this case has been corrected.
Either give your example.
Now (2067) I have everything correct with this, Thank you.
2069: