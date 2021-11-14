Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 18
Bug 24.
The databases of probed and imported ticks do not coexist correctly.
Result
Five ticks were resampled/imported in succession, but 10 ticks are found in the history. At the same time, five ticks go first, and then the same five ticks. I.e. even the time of entries in the tick database is not consecutive.
Pay attention to the flags of the second half of the ticks, they are different from the first.
Not reproducible. Empty graph is updated immediately after importing bars.
What happens if the chart is not opened? Open chart after importing bars.
Or close and open the chart.
Or update the chart from the context menu of the chart.
I imported bars and closed all the windows.
Then reopened the symbols, and went to the Bars tab, selected my symbol there.
Should the bars be showing? It's blank.
When I pressed the Load button (with preselection of covering period), they don't appear either.
I tried version 1970 - same situation.
Opening/closing the chart and the program does not help.
I have not got down to programming yet.
If you have a possibility, connect remotely and see what she needs, please.
But I had a different problem
1. In addition to the file 2019.hcc the file 1970.hcc was generated
After deleting it, it seemed to come back to life.
2. there were red lines where o or h was outside of l h
it's not clear where 1970 came from.
there were no such dates, no empty lines
maybe a lot of candles, under 50k
it is possible to look, but how to widen the graph more visible amplitude?
I need to precisely target the candlestick ends when drawing objects
it is not convenient to enter the properties and set values manually
it shifts the graph to the end and I have to rewind it
how do i fix it so it won't jump to the last bar?
Stanislav Korotky, 2019.08.22 17:34
Has anyone encountered the following problem with custom characters? The CustomRatesUpdate function passes normal quotes, but in fact the chart and data window gets something strange (in this case, in close and low values are 100 times less than passed):
Also, in parallel, single ticks are emulated with CustomTicksAdd with the same values of close price as in the log (immediately before CustomRatesUpdate), i.e. it's not clear where the reduced values in quotes come from.
I've got "reverse" situation on USDCAD - quotes increase 10 times after writing. This is the log I'm getting:
The first ArrayPrint is what was written in CustomRatesUpdate, and the second ArrayPrint is what was read using CopyRates from the last most recent bar immediately after writing. First, the difference is the last digit in open, but more importantly, high and close are increased by a factor of 10.
PS. In ticks everything is OK:
Stanislav Korotky:
PS. Everything is fine in the ticks:
Has it been fixed in any of the latest builds?
What is the 4022 error? Something to do with trying to write a bar to a custom character. But judging by the code, it's a generic one.
At first, it came up with this:
4401 when callingCustomRatesUpdate. Then a reading of last 10 bars for custom symbol with CopyRates (we can see some nonsense in the base). Then through timeouts several attempts to write one bar again, until 4022 comes up. And then Abnormal termination of the EA, after which it restarted itself.
The question is this.
I need to dynamically change stop and freeze levels in a custom symbol.
There is the following code for the test EA:
In normal debugging mode, I get an error only in the OnTick() handler body. And the error is with code 0.
In the debugging mode on the history I get an error during initialization. The error is like this:
I.e. there is a ban on calling the system function.
ERR_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
4014
System function is not allowed to be called
In general, is it possible to change stop-levelling and free-levelling values as the EA is running on a custom symbol?
And why in the OnTick() lines
и
enter the body of the error handling block on successful character property change? (no "!" sign)
Artyom, thank you! My oversight.
Updated version:
Everything now works in normal debug mode. But not in the Tester. It keeps writing there: