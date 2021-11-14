Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 6
Are youfxsaber's lawyer? I don't think he needs a lawyer and can answer for himself.
Well, you're talking about him in the third person. So you're not suggesting he can answer for himself.
I'm telling you, I don't have the time in my life to go through other people's libraries.
I read the help and do what I need.
fxsaber is an amazing man, I am amazed at his efficiency.
It would be nice if it tapped into the problem of custom symbols, but wouldn't mask MQL problems with its libraries.
If you don't have time to read it, i don't want to, because i don't own mt5, but i have tried to use@fxsaber library, here's the script, it generates ticks for custom symbol, i don't see any problems, it works like clockwork, it generates ticks once per second
Do you think this is normal?
Does it work without this line?
From your example description https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20225 ;
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Features
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I can do it too, even better.
I do not know why I need MQL and its custom symbols. I want the declared functions to work without crutches.
I can do that too, even better.
I dare not disturb you, I thought you need to solve the problem, but it turns out there is another rally without me, the developers are on the line.
Do you think it's okay?
Checked it - it works, but it does not work after rebooting the terminal if you do not delete the custom history, there will be a black screen - there's a bug with the custom characters, somewhere the terminal does not want to calculate all the TF, it already was in some build - now returned again
but if you delete the history and run "from scratch" - everything is OK
You're a terrible optimist ))
There's a problem, but it's OK )
You're a terrible optimist ))
Thanks!
At work everyone calls me the opposite pessimist )) - my custom symbol is created when I start the Expert Advisor, it deletes the old history before launching, the formation time of one chart is from 3 to 5 seconds (10 years of history) , for my current tasks is nothing at all
2019.03.21 22:17:10.263 Symbol_1.00 (EURUSD,H1) EURUSD, PERIOD_M1: history synchronized within 0.2 sec
2019.03.21 22:17:14.196 Symbol_1.00 (EURUSD,H1) MEURUSD, PERIOD_MN1: create within 3.9 sec
2019.03.21 22:17:17.829 Symbol_1.00 (EURUSD,H1) WEURUSD, PERIOD_W1: create within 3.6 sec
2019.03.21 22:17:22.951 Symbol_1.00 (EURUSD,H1) DEURUSD, PERIOD_D1: create within 5.0 sec
2019.03.21 22:17:29.892 Symbol_1.00 (EURUSD,H1) HEURUSD, PERIOD_H1: create within 6.9 sec
If there are any specific observations of MT5 malfunction, write to us, the developers seem to have joined the discussion
Thank you!
I don't have any specific suggestions when dealing with mt5, it's much easier for you, you have one symbol and you probably have history to download.
I need 1000 tools and I don't have history, only current bid, ask, last.
I have read several topics on custom symbols and examined them all, but I've got only problems that cannot be solved. I have not managed to fix them, so I have written here.
I need 1000 instruments and no history, only current bid, ask, last.
Custom symbols are not without bugs, they work fine for me.
If it works for one tool, it will work for another.
1 to 2 characters works.
More than that doesn't work, it's got these weird glitches.
ticks are written but empty Bid,
Ask, no:
added a symbol to the market overview the ticks went normal:
but the bars still don't appear: