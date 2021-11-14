Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 34
What does TaskManager show?
What can you see there?
Hanging is no different from normal.
Wild CPU load on EURUSD.
What does this have to do with the topic?
There are 2 EAs and several indicators running on EURUSD.
I try to experiment with bugs on a clean Terminal. Otherwise there are too many options to blame.
That's right, of course. But it's difficult to do so for each bug.
I have solved the EURUSD issue and removed it. I am watching it.
Build 3099, the problem is current.
On one of the custom instruments updated by the service, SymbolInfoTick returns 4 hours old data (not updated).
On another instrument, where the check advisor was not running all this time, it shows actual data after running it.
It is the same as here - the ticks are there, the time in the market watch is updated and the clones return the actual data:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Custom symbols. Bugs, bugs, questions, suggestions.
Andrey Khatimlianskii, 2021.10.24 04:34
Bild 3091, I've got hang quotations (click):
Last tick returned by SymbolInfoDouble and SymbolInfoTick is 04:52:07 (bid 61083.19)
At the same time newer ticks are in the instrument history, chart and marketwatch are updated, iClose returns the correct value.
There is a code to reproduce it. What else do I need to fix?
Bild 3103, the problem is current. And there are new details!
The freezing of the custom tool quotes exactly coincided with a break in the connection to the trade server (12:03:28):
Yet, as before, the custom instrument is updating normally (chart, market overview, tick history). iClose gives actual data.
And SymbolInfoTick returns the data up to date at the time of the connection interruption.
It then replayed again.
Tried to connect to another access point (manually), got a bummer. Selected another access point, it took a long time for the terminal to connect, but finally it succeeded. At that moment SymbolInfoTick must have "come to life" (didn't manage to notice it). But then the connection was broken again, and SymbolInfoTick froze again:
Discovered another way to "update quotes" - this happens when a new instrument is added to the market overview. It looks like some forced synchronisation is done at this point (but new ticks still don't start coming into SymbolInfoTick). The video shows the time of the last tick that the Expert Advisor sees - 05:08:00. When a new symbol is added, it is updated:
Conclusion: the terminal, when it loses connection (most likely only on weekends), stops updating custom instruments (or rather, some of their data).
Please fix this.