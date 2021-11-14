Custom symbols. Errors, bugs, questions, suggestions. - page 13
Furthermore, if it is 00:00:01, you cannot use CustomTicksAdd to reshape a bar that was just two seconds ago.
Of course you can't. Because the tick that arrived at 00:00:01 should already form the next bar. In a normal situation.
For the tester, the tick of the day before yesterday is the fresh tick of today.
I see your point. Your exercises with custom tics from six months ago are of a distinctly tester nature. Your situation is not normal (in the sense of common practice)
As for the non-standard use of custom ones. That's what discussion is for, to identify peculiarities in different situations and try to solve them.
Of course, this will not work. Because a tick coming in at 00:00:01 should already form the next bar. In a normal situation.
Imagine a Service which timed out the ticks in a second (maybe less, as you usually do on formula ones - 100ms). Then at midnight the bars will often lose the last ticks of the day.
Bug 16.
M1 bars are there, but other timeframes are not displayed.
How to reproduce it ironically - don't know.
Aren't those bars the ones with non-zero seconds time?
There are real ticks with EURUSD and the bars are normal (multiples of a minute).
The problem was stable on any period other than M1. That's why the video was recorded without any problems.
But after some time the problem stopped playing. The symbol was created by the Expert Advisor from this branch.
Bug 17.
The tick story disappears completely.
Result
If you remove the comment from the underlined line, the script works correctly. Apparently, the old Add-types don't go where the Replace-types go.
Bug 18.
When the ticks are removed, the last bar is lost.
Result
Bug 19.
Incorrect calculation of the spread.
Result
Bug 20. removed from the bugs. Solution found in the branch below.
2085
Incorrect setting of custom symbol properties.
A shift in the result is observed.
Properties were set according to one of the options