Agents stop during optimization

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Recently I ran into a problem while optimizing. Individual agents stop working with the "finished" status, but do not complete all tasks. They start working again after turning them off and on, but only for a moment and then they stop again. One or two remain in operation. I don't know how to fix it. I don't know why either, but MT5 doesn't use RAM at all. Its max is 1.5GB, which is quite strange, especially during optimization.

 

I got same problem today!

Also I can not see Agents costs per pass on Agents section during optimization run.

 
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh #:

I got same problem today!

Also I can not see Agents costs per pass on Agents section during optimization run.


Did you manage to solve this problem?

 
Papa Smerf #:

Did you manage to solve this problem?

nothing, just started optimization again. 

 

same here.


 

:(

 
Im having the same exact issue, anyone manage to fix this?
 
Dario Rosado #:
Im having the same exact issue, anyone manage to fix this?

🤷‍♀️

 
even with a new vps with a new company I get the same issues... my brothers optimizations run fine
 
Dario Rosado #:
even with a new vps with a new company I get the same issues... my brothers optimizations run fine

Interesting. Does your brother optimize same EA with same parameters?

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