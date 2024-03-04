Agents stop during optimization
I got same problem today!
Also I can not see Agents costs per pass on Agents section during optimization run.
Im having the same exact issue, anyone manage to fix this?
even with a new vps with a new company I get the same issues... my brothers optimizations run fine
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Recently I ran into a problem while optimizing. Individual agents stop working with the "finished" status, but do not complete all tasks. They start working again after turning them off and on, but only for a moment and then they stop again. One or two remain in operation. I don't know how to fix it. I don't know why either, but MT5 doesn't use RAM at all. Its max is 1.5GB, which is quite strange, especially during optimization.