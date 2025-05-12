I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 14
Anyway the hardware is on its way ...
Now we need a code for MT5 to test the old PC and the new one...
Any thoughts ???
Basically buy powerful processors for optimization. So it should be an EA.
Preferably not on all ticks, so that the bottleneck would not become a storage.
You can take any simple EA and load it with standard indicators, from different TFs.
I have a heavy expert in terms of optimizer. Works on every tick.
You need code in the form of an EA which does not depend on the internet, the quality of quotes, and trading operations.
We need some mathematical calculation, maybe a heavy loop with arrays, with string-into-double type conversion.
This code should also be optimizable, otherwise we will not be able to calculate the efficiency of 32 cores.
Any ideas how to load all 32 cores and 64 GB of RAM?
I can give you my compiled EA, which runs in the mode "mathematical calculations" - there are tens of thousands of ifs and it all spins in a loop :)
In my tester robot eats up 12 gigs of memory very easily. The recipe is as follows: 28 tools, minute charts, on a history of 5 years.
You need to check it with a typical (average) Expert Advisor in the optimizer.
To adjust the load use different simulation modes (checkpoints, real ticks).
The motherboard and SSD arrived today...
The cpu socket is really huge, probably twice the size of the standard sockets...
I built it, spent all night building it...
Question, do I need to add more RAM ? I put in 64gb the terminal ate 45gb
May be, I prefer to mine crypto on such a monster instead of optimizing it?