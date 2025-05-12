I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 17
https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/AMD/Ryzen_Memory_Tweaking_Overclocking_Guide/
Fresh detailed manual with tests by a Russian-speaking author, but so far only an English version.
I can if you make instructions on how to run such a code...
Send all the details to my personal email! Thank you!
All details sent to my personal email! Thank you!
Done, one pass averaged 21 minutes...
Done, one pass average of 21 minutes...
Thank you! That's a very good result!
Decided to test the PC in clod
Powerful!
I propose to throw in PR values for different systems to have at least a rough idea of the level of performance in MT5.
estimate by maximal value.
I would like to check my ancient Intel atom, but it is a 32 bit one. Wanted to check my ancient Intel atom, but it's 32 bit, no longer supported by agent manager. But laptops are just right for a starting point.
frequency fixed at 4 GHz, memory 1866