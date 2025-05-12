I want to build a PC to work with MT5, what do you advise and why? - page 17

https://www.techpowerup.com/reviews/AMD/Ryzen_Memory_Tweaking_Overclocking_Guide/

Fresh detailed manual with tests by a Russian-speaking author, but so far only an English version.

AMD Ryzen Memory Tweaking & Overclocking Guide
Over the past two years, AMD has introduced two generations of high-performance processors with Ryzen. Great products based on a completely new architecture with great potential, the Internet is still rife with fears and misinformation when it comes to these products, some of which are misgivings of the brand, while others are related to the...
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

I can if you make instructions on how to run such a code...

Send all the details to my personal email! Thank you!

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

All details sent to my personal email! Thank you!

Done, one pass averaged 21 minutes...

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Done, one pass average of 21 minutes...

Thank you! That's a very good result!

 

Decided to test the PC in clod

1 minute became on the 880 test.

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

Decided to test the PC in clod

1 minute became on the 880 test.

Powerful!

What's the PR of the agents?

 
Maxim Romanov:

Powerful!

What's the PR of the agents?

 

I propose to throw in PR values for different systems to have at least a rough idea of the level of performance in MT5.

estimate by maximal value.

I would like to check my ancient Intel atom, but it is a 32 bit one. Wanted to check my ancient Intel atom, but it's 32 bit, no longer supported by agent manager. But laptops are just right for a starting point.

 

frequency fixed at 4 GHz, memory 1866

 
CPUGroupDescriptionIPPRPassesRevenueCreatedActivity
AMD Phenom II X6 1035T Processor, 7167MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***10100.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1035T Processor, 7167MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***10200.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1035T Processor, 7167MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***10600.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1035T Processor, 7167MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***10200.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1035T Processor, 7167MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***10500.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1035T Processor, 7167MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***10200.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 12287MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***11300.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 12287MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***11100.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 12287MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***11100.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 12287MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***11200.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 12287MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***11200.002019.03.272019.03.27
AMD Phenom II X6 1055T Processor, 12287MB, build 2013
---***.***.***.***11400.002019.03.272019.03.27

