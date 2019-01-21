Creating a trading robot
Indicator? Money management? Martingale?
Something is missing for success...
If you too are asking these questions and have advanced MQL programming skills and/or "advanced hardware" - to test strategies,
I suggest we join forces and share the grail treasure.
P.S. If you already know the secret of success in the forex market and this topic makes you smile - go away...
In this thread I want to find like-minded people willing to work hard to create a trading robot. I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.
100 hares will not replace one lion).
100 rabbits won't replace one lion).
will be torn apart
Good afternoon!
A robot needs a trading tactic.
Even if the indicators are very good, without tactics, the robot will not be able to make a profit.
That's why you have to have a successful manual trade first.
Without that, nothing will work.
Indicator? Money management? Martingale?
Something is missing for success...
If you too are asking these questions and have advanced MQL programming skills and/or "advanced hardware" - to test strategies,
I suggest we join forces and share the grail treasure.
P.S. If you already know the secret of success in the forex market and this topic makes you smile - go away...
In this thread I want to find like-minded people willing to work hard to create a trading robot. I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.
Freelancing will save the Giant of Thought and the Father of Russian Democracy.
Clearly lay out your work, form a ToR, back it up with a sum of money and voila - they will create a trading robot for you.
Freelancing will save the Giant of Thought and Father of Russian Democracy.
Clearly lay out your work, form a Terms of Reference, back it up with some money - and voila - you'll get a trading robot created.
))))
In this thread I want to find like-minded people ready to work on creating a trading robot. I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.
(This will be a hodgepodge) Don't call Peter K., or you will have to build a panel with him first.
. . . . I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.
Well, of course, without a head is better. Some people find it a hindrance :)
There have been many such suggestions, all without success.
I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.
Indicator? Money management? Martingale?
Something is missing for success...
If you too are asking these questions and have advanced MQL programming skills and/or "advanced hardware" - to test strategies,
I suggest we join forces and share the grail treasure.
P.S. If you already know the secret of success in the forex market and this topic makes you smile - go away...
In this thread I want to find like-minded people willing to work hard to create a trading robot. I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.
Good idea. I support it and will directly participate in its creation.
For this event, you first outline a plan of action, so that we can move consistently on it.
We'll adjust the plan and follow it. Otherwise nothing will work.
The topic will be in the thread. Don't pay attention to your grouchy colleagues, they have a habit here.)))
ready!
where to write?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Indicator? Money management? Martingale?
Something is missing for success...
If you too are asking these questions and have advanced MQL programming skills and/or "advanced hardware" - to test strategies,
I suggest we join forces and share the grail treasure.
P.S. If you already know the secret of success in the forex market and this topic makes you smile - go away...
This thread I want to find like-minded people willing to work hard to create a trading robot. I have some work to do, but as they say, one head is good, not one is better.