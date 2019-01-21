Creating a trading robot - page 12
Individualism implies secrecy or insecurity, mistrust of others.
A leader can be a person liberated from these notions, but everyone is equal.
It's simpler than that - "your shirt is closer to your body".
A leader may be secretive or insecure and distrust of others is a useful quality for a leader.
The main requirement for a leader is the ability to "ignite" the audience, to motivate it. It is not so important what with.
In this thread I see a lot of disjointed proposals of the "swan, crab and pike" type, among which there is not a single common motivational one. The result is, in my opinion, a little predictable.
Ants pushing and not resenting each other are building mega-projects 1,000,000 times their size.
What about humans?
Humans are used to being individualistic. And that is their weakness.
I would be interested in participating.
In the process of discussion, here everyone can find a rational grain in the exchange of knowledge, experience, new discoveries.
Where is the topic-starter? Let him set the tone. Or is he watching from behind the curtain?
I have already been offered the reins, but it is not my domain.
People don't have a problem with it. The main thing is the desire to share experience with team members. And the team does not yet, will be a team will appear and the leader.
Topikstarter essentially no longer needed, his lack of it discredited himself.
People are increasingly making suggestions and waiting for someone to implement them.
In time for their implementation, an intellectual product will be created. Only an altruist is capable of sharing this product in the public domain. I am not an altruist. We need a closed forum to weed out freeloaders, such as the topician.
Moderator advise, is it possible to create a private branch of the forum or how to organize communication within the team to work?
There are no closed threads and never has been.
1. You may try to create a project
which will not grant access to all the codes.
2. You can try to create a closed channel in the chat room (I haven't tested it myself, but it was announced earlier).
In the terminal chat?
Yes, in the terminal, there are chat creation buttons in the chat room:
The terminal's chat allows only one subscriber to write, I haven't found the possibility of group communication.
Yes, in the terminal, there are buttons to create chats in the chat room:
I have Mt4
Do you need an Mt5 terminal?
I was able to create a private chat from the mobile MT5 terminal. You are invited to the chat room.
Please check if it works, but from an MT5 terminal for Windows desktop version. The chat is named by the subject index "299019"
Look for the channel like this: