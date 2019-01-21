Creating a trading robot - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
for the notion of "time" is lost in forex.
to account for "trading intensity":
you can divide minute increments by minute volumes.
to account for "trading intensity":
you can divide minute increments by minute volumes.
where do you get "volumes"?
all that is brought to the terminal is either the number of ticks(tick volume) or the supplier's spherical horse (supposedly real volume)...
where do you get the "volumes"?
all that is brought to the terminal is either the number of ticks(tick volume) or the supplier's spherical horse (supposedly real volume)...
with
From the mixer
With CME there is a 10 minute delay, how will you get data at a 1 minute interval, take data that was 10 minutes ago?
There is a 10 minute delay with CME, how will you get data at a 1 minute interval, take data that was 10 minutes ago?
Well, at this rate, it's gonna take us 100 years to get to the Grail. Where are the leaders, the leaders, so to speak?!
We've got to keep the coders working on the algorithm, so they don't get bored. So the robot grows and matures before our eyes.
26 pages and not a single MQL5 code.
Keep pouring water :)
What are you talking about, gentlemen! :-) what 100 years and 26 pages...??"Where are the leaders, the leaders, so to speak?" - Yes. We need...
People here are just realizing... especially since all the codes are already in place...
"I read the whole thread - it's as dumb as a super tank firing on every tick... Why are you so obsessed with ticks - do they give you a profit....Give me at least one good trade a day on any indices with 10p execution... I also like the trend-following approach... For me it's when price is down - TS opens sell stops, up - buy stops, flat - this and that, and nothing else is needed, and especially to bother with all 672 TS... like this, and it can be found on any Barabashkin code with pending orders... here myself only recently realized this too by accident..."
If the forum community is literally hungry for programming, then I can start to drum up some kind of algorithm here.
Just don't ask me questions about what and why. Just code what I'm going to say and that's it.
I'll write it down in separate posts - it'll be like a task. You have programmed it, put the code here in the branch, and now we will move on.
In the output we will have a TS, based on the bottom indicator on the figure:
When you are ready, let me know.