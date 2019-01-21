Creating a trading robot - page 10
Structure is good. But if the system fails there will be a loss of data. Here you need either to restore the structure by magicians when the Expert Advisor is started. Or work with global.Nothing in this world is perfect. That's why it's worth thinking about possible failures right away.
But I don't know how to work with them, so my computer runs on battery, consumes at least 2 Internet networks in case of a connection failure.
It's a lot of work done on the code, but only the creator can understand what he's done. I think wave makers would be thrilled.
It's not about the wave makers.
This is the basis of trading, on which one can make an analysis. To see the future.
I have developed an understanding of the market and its regularities over many years.
I have gradually transformed it into code, and I have been constantly improving it.
There are horizons for improvement and improvement, but I am not very good at programming myself.
I am not a coder either, but I have already learned a lot, even though using barbaric methods, the main thing is that it works.
I agree, the best for this is of course a wpc. but I don't know how to work with them, so I have a computer running on battery power, consuming at least 2 internet networks in case of a connection failure.
It doesn't matter how many networks there are, it can just knock out the terminal.
So from the summer a thought. If we open a portfolio of positions on several pairs and then monitor it as one whole. We will prescribe a unique magik to this bunch by writing it into a global variable. We have an array of mages that were opened by the Expert Advisor in global variables and we can work with each of the groups separately. Even in case of failure everything can be easily restored.
I am also a programmer myself, but self-taught at the age of not that basic level.
Georgiy Merts could help here. He has a lot of experience in such matters.
I agree, as a method of protection against loss of serviceability, it's fine. But globals also tend to crash.
I, too, had only Basic Basic BASIC.
Well, as expected, the downward trend has shown its strength and the V1- N1 wave has become impulsive in its place.
I agree, as a fail-safe method it's fine, but globals also tend to crash. it's better to write to the cloud.
You have to give you the choice of where to save it. And the user will decide where it is more convenient and reliable. As a minimum, you can make globalki/file/cloud/database.