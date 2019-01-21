Creating a trading robot - page 4
1- We take into account 28 major currency pairs.
2 - Determine the trendiness of each, selecting the most trendy ones (those that have risen or fallen the most during the N-period of bars).
3 - we determine the volatility of each currency pair for this N-period (to balance the lot)
4 -follow all these points and define a set of currency pairs from 3 to 15
5-define which currency pairs will be used for the portfolio, we should preliminarily align them according to the volatility found earlier.
6- we start monitoring the assembled portfolio for the end of the trend.
7- as soon as it is confirmed that the trend is complete, open a deal for the opposite trend to move.
8- set the program stop loss at the level of the maximum of the portfolio.
9- orientate Take Profit at 23% of the portfolio trend.
10 - After triggering of stop we repeat the circle from the first point.
Points 2 and 3 seem to be about the same thing.
Why wait for the trend to end?
Point 2 is the most up or down asset, it may be a chart with a fairly narrow corridor, i.e. the upswing is going on without any pullbacks. But point 3 shows the strength of the pullback - the volatility.
We wait till the end because we missed this train anyway, and we hope for the portfolio bounce at least at 23% Fibo level.
this is what it looks like on the picture....
Completion of what? The trend or the wave?
Without these clarifications it's a dead end.
A trend is a sequence of impulse and corrective waves over 3.
Of course, the trend can of course be added as an additional filter, but I do not know anything about waves, so it would be interesting to understand how to use waves here, can you draw a picture?
There is no need for a plan. First and foremost, we must immediately agree on how to divide and how to withdraw the money. The TC, as the author of the idea, should get more, shouldn't he? Fifty percent. And the rest will be shared by the other participants, in proportion to their contribution to the common cause.
This thread will be tops for a long time to come!!!
Statements like yours will only cause disgust. Only lumpen people like to share and intelligent people like to create.
There will be so much to mint in this thread that you have failed to acquire over the years.
Be a bit more cultured and respectful of others and you will be rewarded with a reservoir of wisdom.
You will not.
Andrey is right. Everyone wants to "take the heat with other people's hands", including the topicstarter. Such threads on the forum were a carload and a small cart. The output is zero.
Counter-feedback:
There are only 7 major currency pairs (9 if we deal with metals). All the others - derivatives or exotics.
2) They are all basically the same. In forex, the dollar is traded against all, and all against the dollar.
3. Volatility is also the same and is measured in % of face value
4. 1-2-3 makes it difficult to put together a portfolio :-)