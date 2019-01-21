Creating a trading robot - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Of course, we can also add waves as an additional filter, but I am not a clue about waves, so it would be interesting to understand how to use waves here, can you draw a picture?
A classic downwards trend looks like this. From V3 to N1 and then it goes upwards with some unknown result.
In the trend there is a sequence of waves.
The first impulsive V3-N3. Corrective N3-V2 etc.
in the figure showed. It is more important to know which wave is in the trend, not the trend itself.
Point 2 is the highest rising or lowest falling asset, it can be a fairly narrow corridor chart, i.e. the rise is without a pullback. But point 3 shows the strength of the pullback - volatility.
We wait till the end because we missed this train anyway, and we hope for the portfolio bounce at least at 23% Fibo level.
like this one in the picture....
I see your point.
On point 2 we define the absolute distance which the currency price has passed in 5 periods (according to your screenshot), and the volatility? For example: if the price has passed from 1% to 3% for 1 period, then we consider that there is volatility?
There will be no payback.
Andrei is right. Everyone wants to "grab the heat with other people's hands", including the topic-starter. There have been a whole host of such threads on this forum. The output - zero.
So, like a hammer on the branch?
A classic downward trend looks like this. From V3 to N1 and onwards there is an upward pullback with an unknown, to some extent, result.
There is a sequence of waves in the trend.
First impulsive V3-N3. Corrective N3-V2 etc.
in the figure showed. It is more important to know which wave is in the trend, not the trend itself.
What is more important, the trend or the wave? (You do not have to answer.) The trend gives rise to the wave, the wave shows the trend.
There will be no payback.
Andrei is right. Everyone wants to "grab the heat with other people's hands", including the topic-starter. There have been many such threads on this forum. The output was zero.
An exchange of views never hurts.
The topicstarter started a thread late at night on MB, hopefully he will show up in the evening and give his weighty word.
I'll just stand on the sidelines and watch :) .
Here come the spectators in the stands)).
Which is more important the trend or the wave? (You don't have to answer.) The trend gives rise to the wave, the wave shows the trend.
It's not all that simple with waves.
It is waves that create the trend.
Hence, waves are more important. Maybe not even the waves themselves, but their sequence.
I see what you mean.
In point 2, we determine the absolute distance which the price of the currency passed in 5 periods (according to your screenshot), but the volatility? For example: if the price passed from 1% to 3% in 1 period, then we assume that the volatility exists?
The red line represents the trend over N-period, the purple regression channel shows the volatility of the price over the same N-period.
A classic downward trend looks like this. From V3 to N1 and onwards there is an upward pullback with an unknown, to some extent, result.
There is a sequence of waves in the trend.
First impulsive V3-N3. Corrective N3-V2 etc.
in the figure showed. It is more important to know which wave is in the trend, not the trend itself.
I understand from the chart your understanding of the trend and waves. I should correct myself, I probably see the trend as a separate wave, either impulsive or corrective, depending on the market. For example, before the new year, I managed to build impulsive waves (December), now I observe the chart and realize that the trend is more like a corrective wave.
This thread will be tops for a long time to come!!!
Statements like yours will only cause disgust. Only lumpen people like to share and intelligent people like to create.
There will be so much to mint in this thread that you have failed to acquire over the years.
Be a little more cultured and respectful of others and you will be rewarded with a reservoir of wisdom.
I just wanted to help you to avoid problems in the very near future, when money will start flowing down on all makers... I'm not so competent myself to take a direct part in the storehouse of wisdom, but I'm sure I could gain as much as I wouldn't have in years, reading this long mega topical thread.
Why do I think TC is just a prankster )
Why do I think TC is just a prankster )
Not a joker, a freeloader.
He's read about "the right super-duper-strategy" and wants a robot to use it. As one guy said: "If it works, we'll get richer, but if not, we'll get closer to understanding the market". What he didn't say was that in doing so, the coder wastes both time and effort, while he himself wastes nothing.