Creating a trading robot - page 23
In 19 seconds, the price can fly off by 150 4-digit points.
Every tick counts. The timeframe is not important. The price is indicated at any time.
It doesn't matter what timeframe analysis is carried out. The current price is important.
Ah, and A_K2 is telling us about the 20s.
Hey, Yuri!
Ilana from kodobaza download it and don't worry about it.
Spas!!!
Hello, Yuri!
Hi!
Always been on ticks. But it's not so easy). I, for example, do not collect them, and they are not needed for tests. Exclusively for the real world.
There, and A_K2 is telling us about 20s.
That's a margin of error for a physicist. Well, for a shepherd, the cow hasn't gone far. I'm sorry, Shur, but that's unforgivable carelessness.
Hi!
Well, I'm sort of on ticks too - only on OHLC S20. Why should I do it this way and not the other way around? Patamushta! In this case, the amount of collected ticks about 95% and more coincides with the number of seconds.
In general, I cannot imagine how it is possible to trade without reference to time. Yes, yes, normal time! This is nonsense.
In this case, the task is reduced to mathematical exercises, without any hint of physics, the dynamics of the process. Somewhere such a concept as velocity disappears... I don't get it at all.
Well, never mind - it means that the topic is not mine.
Actually, the first problem that needs to be solved is which input data should be used by the graphical TS: ticks, OHLC M1, or something else.
The topic is so ambiguous and vast, that we can stop at this stage of the branch. Traders will never come to a consensus on this issue.
The basic calculation of the direction by Open H1. When the Open is reached, the Close (and other variations) of the previous bar has occurred.
2.1 Basic calculation of an entrance by Open M15-M5.
2.2 Refined calculation of an entering by the Open M1.
2.3 Refined entering by Last Price (ticks).
3. A grid entry of 5-10 Limits through 1 point (1-1/2 of the spread) on the risk tolerance of the TS.
Since intelligence is limited and prone to degradation, 2.2 and 2.3 can be dropped.
That's right. You don't get it, physicist.) Who's stopping you from measuring ticking time? What's your problem? Certainly not physics.) Physics was doing just fine with it. A_K2 came along and it stopped.)
Price is only relevant at the point in time when it was formed.
It doesn't matter what timeframe you look at it on. Even on a mile-mile-mile ticks)))
Who do you have to talk to?
It's horrible.
That's it, close the positions. Weekend.
Creepy.