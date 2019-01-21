Creating a trading robot - page 24
What is the point ? A report from an MT4 tester can only be viewed if it meets the above conditions - work on hours and above, with an average profit and loss of at least 0.005 for the pound dollar. If the work of the Expert Advisor does not meet these conditions - it should be tested only on MT5. But working on a demo account allows you to see the real work of any expert, even on MT4, even on ticks, even on a scalper (although, if the scalper takes one or three points on a five-digit chart - for him, and demo account may be unrepresentative because of non-matching with the real spread).
So demo account is much more interesting.
Don't be so hard on the MT4 tester. In the past you've seen the mt5 tester, but when it was not available, people created profitable Expert Advisors in the mt4 tester, too. That the report in MT4 should be on H1 and higher is a fake. The fact that ticks are emulated in the tester may affect adequacy of testing results of Pips Expert Advisors. If an Expert Advisor holds a position within several bars, the influence of ticks on the results is not significant. Depending on a mode of operation used in an Expert Advisor, I test by both - open prices and ticks. I do not test using the demo mode, it is for those who have much free time. Right after the Strategy Tester I start testing on cents real account. I have not noticed any significant differences between the Expert Advisor in the Strategy Tester and the real one. My last Expert Advisor (test results were shown here) was tested on cent real for 2 months already. The results are not much different from those in the tester. I was testing in the tester on ticks of M30.
That's right. You don't get it, physicist.) Who's stopping you from measuring ticking time? What's your problem? Certainly not physics.) Physics was doing just fine with it. A_K2 came along and stopped.))
Well, the instantaneous velocities we have - yes, I agree.
But the period at which we trade, where? There is only sampling volume and that's it, and there is no time period.
Once again - working with ticks we obtain different times for different pairs, moreover for each brokerage company.
This is fundamentally wrong approach, though. Maybe I'm wrong - unrestrained stats from real on tick TS will certainly change my mind.
Shallow thinking. You have to look at things more broadly.
Everything is out there. And the specific instrument makes no difference. Another matter is that the system will not work with different instruments without settings, and it shouldn't. That's for universalists - they can do everything).
Well, State - that's not for me. To put it politely, it does not concern you. Next time I'll be impolite).
Gentlemen!!!
In order not to torture each other, I propose to build the coveted Grail on OHLC M1. It will be clear and accessible to all, even to a Papuan.
At the end of the day!!!!
Besides, Paukas always recommended to test with Open M1. This is enough for the Grail, there is no need to be shallow).
It doesn't matter what TF. Here is the M5. You can compare it with the previous figure.
One more picture, for completeness of understanding, I will exhibit from the real time and go to rest.
"From theory to practice - part two"
