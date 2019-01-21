Creating a trading robot - page 9
You won't read it anywhere. This is my personal development.
I wanted to write an article, but I got lazy).
If I see any interest in the system, I'll have to write one.
Um, if...
Please write an article, a very interesting analysis.
Noted, the volatility of a single pair is much higher than the volatility of a portfolio of even 3 currency pairs. I would like to add here the answer concerning 28 pairs, many people say that major is enough. Well, sometimes the majors are not trending but the crosses are trending, so why should we slow down in the majors when we are obviously interested only in the trend ones?
There are reasons for that.
However, I still think that if we trade a portfolio, it is more difficult to create the first trading robot, because we won't see anything.
Um, if...
Please write an article, very interesting analysis.
I agree! Heard about the waves that they are there))) not applied in analysis! I don't know what you're talking about. But I would like to)).
At least one person wants to read the article!
There are reasons for this.
However, I will stick with the opinion that if you trade a portfolio, it is more difficult to build the first trading robot, as you will not see anything.
You won't see the portfolio itself, but if you really want to, you can write the opening price of assets to a file and then build each open portfolio separately from the file and see what happened to it.
You won't see the portfolio itself, but if you really want to, you can write the opening price of the assets into a file and then build each open portfolio separately and see what happened to it.
Not all VPS are allowed to work with files. So it is more convenient to write in global variables by playing with prefixes.
So where do these figures come from? Who and what did they originally designate?
Already there in post#67.
To make it clearer, I will show one more small drawing of M15.
In the upper left corner red letters indicate pattern #6174
The 4 ka means that the wave is corrective at the moment. BUT. This wave can continue its movement and turn into an impulse wave.
Since in this timeframe the trend is downward.
Who is writing? The zigzag program is writing. Indicator in the full sense of the word, its written from scratch, controlled by one parameter.
Each price segment (zigzag) from V...-N... or N...-V... is a wave with its own individual characteristics, digitized and displayed on the screen.
In the lower indicator, a different time interval has been selected for the ZZ in the same window.
P.S.
If you did not see the broken line ZZ, it is not present, it is marked with an alphanumeric code for machine processing for convenience.
The tops are ZZ in red and the bottoms in blue. It's as simple as that.
This was only to evaluate what the system was doing, when you're not sure if the robot is doing the right thing, and when you're sure everything is correct, you don't need to write anything, in my robot it's just a structure with fields to write to.
Of course, a lot of work has been done on the code, but only the creator can understand what he has done.
It was only to evaluate what the system was doing when you're not sure if the robot is doing it right, and when you're sure it's doing it right, you don't need to write anything, it's just a structure with fields to write in my robot.
Structure is good. But if the system crashes, the data is lost. The structure should be restored using magicians when launching Expert Advisor. Or work with global ones.Nothing in this world is perfect. That is why you should immediately think about possible failures.