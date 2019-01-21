Creating a trading robot - page 18
Who is going to do all this?
There will always be fools.
Gentlemen!!!
Spit on this thread. A certain man, obviously suffering from a lack of money, created it in the hope that someone would put his worthless knowledge of the market into practice. Alas...
In a professional manner, there should be several threads based solely on market theories, supported by the appropriate literature.
1. Gann theory
2. Stochastic processes theory (Bachelier, Einstein)
3. Elliott wave theory
4. Trading on some "rails" (you need to re-create the indicator that Pako created in his time and now does not give anyone)
etc.
Lumping everything together is a shame and nonsense.
Who will do all this? Where is the blueprint? Or at least a code outline?
The swan, the crab and the pike.
There are smart but shy people here).
No one wants to pull the plug.
That's all right, that's all right. The TC League Shared Project is on its way... Let's see what all the "shy geniuses" in this thread are worth.
There are always fools.
Oooh! What a bunch of people appeared in the thread.)))
Oooh! What a bunch of people appeared in the thread.)))
Hi.
I'd get involved - but my eyes are scattered :)))
My topics - stochastic processes, a little - Gunn, with interest would explore "rails" (something there).
But I'm not ready to take part in a shouting match.
From your thread came the "idea" to make an indicator.
I don't know how it could be improved. But it is amazingly interesting catching the mood of the market.
It is in the basement. Completely without parameters. Only price analysis.
Start, gentlemen, thematic branches (if you really know your stuff, of course) - otherwise the forum has become completely boring.
A certain Fedoseyev will program everything in a minute and give it away for free to those who are suffering.
Mm-hmm. It's a good indicator. If that's what I think it is - it easily defeats a stochastic process when the sum of many random variables gives a Gaussian distribution.
However, you need a second indicator (or you have 2 in 1?, I do not understand) - like entropy of process or kurtosis of returnee distribution and everything will be fine.
Start, gentlemen, thematic branches (if you really know your stuff, of course) - otherwise the forum has become completely boring.
The programme to open and close them is done in 5 minutes.
But where to buy or sell presents certain difficulties. This should be the first place to pay attention to.