Don't be depressed, work in the same way as before, a couple of days will be enough to recover, and you are already blowing the topic for 2 weeks.
There's a crypto-exchange that really lost people and there's nothing - everyone seems to be alive and so am I. It's unfortunate, but there's nothing we can do about it.
Since there's nothing else to breathe, we breathe rumours. ....
So why? Can you make a difference? Just sit back and wait for a letter from the company.
The best case scenario is a month or two, the worst case is half a year or a year and beyond. The probability that all will end well is high, although in the end there will be a group of people who are blocked and shouting at every corner that the company is a scam.
Life is bad without ***) where do you manage to dig out this trash?)
As far as I remember you were also trading on wex, where is it now? I still have a balance there as well as on cryptopia.
I took it out when it was btc-e. What does this have to do with your scam?
Straightforward, scams are neither good nor bad, all exchanges are the same up to a certain point.
In general, where there is money, there are risks, even if it is the country's national bank, no one is immune to losses anyway.
people ask FCA regulator about problems with ePayments - this is their response to a complaint dated 26 February
translation of response:
Ageement Systems Ltd.
At the time of the call I completed a search on our Financial Services Registry. This is a public registry of firms authorised by us, European Economic Area (EEA) authorised firms, and alert pages for unauthorised firms. Based on the information provided, I found a firm called Epayments Systems Ltd.
In the firm registry entry you will find contact details of their principal place of business. The address and registration number of the firm matches the details you have included in your email address. We strongly recommend that you contact the firm using the details from its registration record. That way you can be sure that you are contacting a genuine firm. I have provided their email address and telephone number below for your convenience.
Phone: +44 2078732383 Email: mraepayments.com
After reading the Permission tab on the firm registry entry, I see that they have approvals related to issuing e-money and providing payment services.
The requirements of EPAPERSystems Ltd.
As part of our ongoing oversight negotiations with Epayments Systems Ltd, we have concerns about their measures to combat financial crime. As a result of these concerns, Epayments Systems Ltd has agreed to the following requirements:
They must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA:
- register new customers; - conduct business (for the avoidance of doubt, this includes making incoming payments) with customers classified by Epayments Systems as corporate, individuals and/or freelancers. For the time being, the FCA only consents to Epayments Systems doing business with an agreed list of customers; and
- Epayments Systems may only allow first party payments between that agreed client list on its own behalf and a financial institution in the client's jurisdiction.
You can view the full list of requirements via the 'Authorisation' section of their FCA Registry entry.
We are working with the firm on their remediation plan to address the deficiencies identified. Epayments Systems should contact the FCA to rectify the requirements as soon as they are able to satisfy the FCA that the financial crime control issues have been rectified. Unfortunately, there is no set timescale that we can provide as to how long this will take.
What if I have money from Epayments Systems Ltd?
As discussed in the phone call, customers should contact Epayments Systems Ltd directly if they are concerned, have any questions or if they have any updates. I am very sorry that you have not been able to receive any updates on this matter since contacting us on 26 February 2020. I understand that you would like to make a complaint about this.
The Financial Ombudsman Service and the complaints process
Under UK law, the Financial Ombudsman Service - unlike the FCA - has the power to adjudicate on individual complaints. The Financial Ombudsman Service is operationally independent of the FCA. As you have a business account with Epayments Systems Ltd, you can check whether you are an eligible complainant by contacting the Financial Ombudsman Service. If you are an eligible complainant, you can continue with the complaints process.
What we did with the information we received
The FCA has supervisory teams who are responsible for monitoring regulated firms to make sure they are following the correct rules and procedures. I have recorded the information you provided about what happened to Epayments Systems Ltd in our internal system and the team responsible for their supervision has access to this.
I will not be able to let you know what we are doing with this information or give you any feedback as it is part of our oversight work as much of our work is covered by legal and political restrictions; but I would like to thank you for taking the time to contact us about it.