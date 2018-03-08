I lost another deposit on Friday
i have the same deal and exactly the same system
the fact is that even using a bot with autolot, it will count this bonus as funds and therefore will die much faster
and the hands themselves - the habit will take its toll
f*ck that!
It's a pity, Michael, that you don't publish your signals on this site (I have two dead signals, but not for sale, but for controlling my trade). I would have looked at your trading.
I will. especially for YOU. I'll never trade with you again, I'll take it all out one day and put it all back.
As such, this rule applies to all bonuses on deposit. I don't even read the rules and know that I should not take the drawdown which eats deposit-bonus. Which by the way is quite reasonable.
You're right. And I look at the level as a percentage:
And I know that if the level falls below 120%, there will be a Margin Call, and if it is below 100%, there will be a Stop Out.
Margin Call and Stop Out depend on the leverage and are different for different accounts. I even mark them on the chart in my indicators to have them in front of me as a reminder.
I'll restore it, especially for YOU. But I'll never haggle over it again, someday I'll take out everything that's left
Your signal cannot be called a paid signal, so according to the laws (rules) of this site, it can be discussed. It is clear that no one will buy this signal because of the huge drawdown -73%. But the growth of the deposit is impressive. Straight upward exponent. In three years, not a single month of negative growth. That's with a robot you picked up for free somewhere. And if you trade solely for yourself and not for selling your signal and not for PAMM, then probably you should do it that way. Bravo, Michael!
Typical mistakes made by "newbies"... And later you will learn what is "proskazka" and "gepa" ... Read FAC on the subject in as much detail as possible before investing anywhere else.
PS: always refused bonuses.
What is the difference between Margins Call and Stop Out? Do brokers still call with such reminders these days! )))
And the level of Stop Out depends on the broker itself and the type of account, doesn't it? The size of the leverage plays a secondary role, or rather has no effect on the level of forced closure itself...
