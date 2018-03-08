I lost another deposit on Friday - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Your signal cannot be called a paid signal, so according to the laws (rules) of this site, it can be discussed. It is clear that no one will buy such a signal because of the huge drawdown -73%. But the growth of the deposit is impressive. Straight upward exponent. In three years, not a single month of negative growth. That's with a robot you picked up for free somewhere. And if you trade solely for yourself and not for selling your signal and not for PAMM, then probably you should do it that way. bravo, Michal!
and what will they buy?
Salt and matches ))
Well, it's a known trick. It's kind of like leverage. It's a trick used by dealers to drain the account faster.
Marat Timirgazin:
PS: always refused bonuses.
Why. The 30% welcome bonus on top-up can be taken. And I do not refuse it. But if it is possible to divide it, I replenish it with small amounts. Then it's easier to win back the small parts. And this free money goes into my full possession.
Yes, I ran into such a deposit bonus more than once. I got it after the first withdrawal (the amount was not large and was not sorry). I used to trade with them when getting those bonuses. In fact these bonuses lead to huge leverage. Roughly speaking, your leverage is 1:200 + bonus on the deposit may lead to the fact that you will have a leverage of 16500 for example, and you will trade thinking that you have the same 1:200
What is the difference between a Margin Call and a Stop Out in your case? Do brokers still call these reminders these days! )))
And the level of Stop Out depends on the broker itself and the type of account, doesn't it? The size of the leverage plays a secondary role, or rather has no effect on the level of stop out itself...
No, brokers these days don't call with reminders at Margin Call. In MQL, they do:
A reminder of a close Margin Call is useful to see in front of one's eyes so that this reminder keeps one in tone. After all, it's only one step from Margin Call to Stop Out.
Yes, the level of Stop Out depends indirectly on the leverage:
At KP = 1:200 - Stop Out will occur at 100%.
And if the KP = 1:500 - the Stop Out will come in at 30%.
But the final choice of Stop Out level is up to the Dealer.
Mykhailo, I live in Kyiv. You probably do too. I visit various forex forums and have some acquaintances. One of them is focused on 50% annual profit. You might even know him visually. Trading system is as follows: he looks at the levels: what will it be: a breakout or rebound from a level? He puts SL (Michael, unlike you and me) and TP. TP is always 3 or more times the SL. He himself says he knows nothing else - only trading from levels. He doesn't even have a plus trade every month (unlike you). He is targeting a 50% annual return - that's for him to be happy with! But thanks to the fact that he publicly speaks at various forex events, he managed to find an investor (I do not know how much). He's calmly trading without any bullshit and extremism, and he gets bread and butter from it. That's all according to him.
Mikhail, I live in Kiev. You probably do too. I visit various forex forums and have some acquaintances. One of them is targeting a profit of 50% per annum. You might even know him visually. Trading system is as follows: he looks at the levels: what will it be: a breakout or rebound from a level? He puts SL (Michael, unlike you and me) and TP. TP is always 3 or more times the SL. He himself says he knows nothing else - only trading from levels. He doesn't even have a plus trade every month (unlike you). He is targeting a 50% annual return - that's for him to be happy with! But thanks to the fact that he publicly speaks at various forex events, he managed to find an investor (I do not know how much). He's calmly trading without any bullshit and extremism, and he gets bread and butter from it. That's all according to him.
Let's wish him more happiness, joy and pleasure in life.