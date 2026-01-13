Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 19
Look at the question that was answered. Then - how the spread is calculated.
Where did you get the Ask price for spread calculation in the Open Price Only mode?
I took the Point value from the hcc-file header corresponding to the required day, then the Bid and Spread fields of the bar. After that I got Ask from three numbers.
The point is that in the history files there is information that everything was correct with floating Digits. But this information is closed from the user.
as it is supposed to be according to your formula.
Ask is calculated based on the Point value from the hcc file headers for each day. Broker can change Digits every day, information about it will be stored in hcc-file.
The user cannot get this information through CopyRates in the terminal.
It would seem that the information in the line "Quality of history" in a postictic test based on real tics should be reliable.
What do you think?
And not to display the situation when there is really 1 month of real ticks on the server, and the rest 6 years - empty. That is, there are no real ticks. Instrument XAUUSD H1, standard Moving Average Expert Advisor (max risk 0.00001, nach depo 1000000) from 2019.01.08 to 2025.12.01, real ticks). MetaQuotes-Demo server
you have to do your own detailed checks before the test.