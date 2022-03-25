*.hcc file is missing (deleted)

I have noticed that the "*.hcc" files have been deleted from History folder. The old ones, before 2018.

I have these files backup in another folder and I copied it again to the History folder, however MT5 had deleted the files again.


Does anyone know why this is happening?



 
Guilherme Mendonca:

What broker ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What broker ?


XP Investimentos, from Brazil.

Name at platform: XPMT5-PRD


I tried to close the MT5 terminal, then copied the 2017.hcc file to history folder again, but when I open the MT5 terminal, the file is deleted.

It looks like something inside MT5 allows at most last 5 years.


Before:


After opened MT5 Terminal:


 
Guilherme Mendonca #: It looks like something inside MT5 allows at most last 5 years.

I don't think so. On my broker I had ".hcc" files as far back as 2013 and when I brought up the Symbols Properties and went to the Bars section and requested data from 2008, it download much more than I requested and now I have ".hcc" files as far back as 2001 to 2022.

So, its not a MT5 issue. It might be a Broker issue.

EDIT: By the way, I'm using build 3211. What build are you using?

EDIT2: The above ".hcc" test was for GBPUSD. I don't have any experience with the Brazilian market or brokers.

 
Files may be automatically deleted if they are corrupt or have some other anomaly.
 
What symbol is this ?

You should talk to your broker, as Fernando said it's not a global MT5 issue but something related to the broker.

