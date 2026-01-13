Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 12
On a server with 12 threads and 128GB of RAM, when optimising in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode, from 2019 to now, runs started crashing due to lack of RAM. Does the tester really load on each core the entire real tick history into memory in one chunk? While it is guaranteed to be the same for all threads, and only local agents are used, network and cloud are not used. I.e. it is necessary and sufficient to load these quotes into memory once and then access them from all threads in read mode. But no, it doesn't seem to work that way.
I switched off 7 threads out of 12, everything went fine
I recently described working with memory in optimisation mode. There may be several variants there.
In particular, EAToMath is made for this purpose. There, at any history size (only for one symbol) and number of cores, memory will always be enough for everything.
Only one question remains - in the description of EAToMath it seems to say that "Trading Indicator Expert Advisors" are supported, but there is nothing in the code or in the example for the work of indicators. Where am I wrong?
Yes, there have been such suggestions more than once, but the prioritisation by task in MQ has always been weird.
To be fair, agents are separate processes, so access to the common tick database (if they ever manage to make it) should be provided from them, not from threads of one process.
Only one question remains - it seems to be written in the description of EAToMath that "Trading Indicator Expert Advisors" are supported, but there is nothing in the code and example for indicators to work. Where am I wrong?
If you do not have the matrix mode, they are supported. In the matrix mode, they are not. In the first case, only the regular Tester is responsible for using RAM, in the second case - EAToMath.
It is a mystery to me why SymbolInfoTick is not enough for trading. If you need bars, you only need to write your own variant of CopyBuffer from SymbolInfoTick. Write your own indicators through this pad. Then SymbolInfoTick will always be enough for indicators in the Tester, including EAToMath. And in the Terminal they will work normally - through the terminal CopyBuffer.
Because such a pad is a bunch of routine programming and a long struggle with "brakes", which in this homemade implementation will definitely occur.
It's a mystery to me why SymbolInfoTick is missing for trading.
