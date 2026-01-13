Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 21
how do I fix it?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
2010.01.14 14:43:26 TestGenerator: no history data 'USDCHF60'
Vladimir Paukas, 2010.01.14:16 pm
Thank you all. Shamanstvo with the button to use date helped.
Switching it off - everything became normal. Switch it on again - normal again. A glitch, I guess.
MT4, of course. But anything can be.
Another shamanism helped me.
The first two access points didn't work - constant reconnection (connection lost - then authorised.... then connection lost... - authorised and so on). After the third time, selecting the third access point at random, it worked fine
And at the same time I solved one more problem in this way - on the Pro server of RoboForex broker the tick history of gold disappeared a few weeks ago. Technical support is frosty, it is not clear what is going on at all. On ECN servers there is history (but of worse quality and smaller volume). Now I re-pinged another server and it turned out that there are previous ticks on it too.... But it is a fortune-telling ball you need to have and be a hereditary fortune-teller of 100 level, so that a random user could solve such a problem. No one ran out to help, all the sheriffs don't give a damn about the Indians' problems
It is possible to block on the firewall outgoing to the addresses of "bad" servers, so that they are never selected. If possible - with reject, not with drop.
I don't know on vindex, but on linux it's easy.
Since the access point can be selected automatically (by ping, for example), it is possible to run into the absence of tick history right during real trading. This has always been the case.
Can VPS location selection save you from this?
It's hard to say. For example, from some Russian IPs there may be very bad connection with some points of the trade server, which have low ping.
I don't see much point in discussing this. Well, there is and there is.
It is possible to block on the firewall outgoing to the addresses of "bad" servers, so that they are never selected. If possible - with reject, not with drop.
I haven't tried it - I don't have the relevant competence.