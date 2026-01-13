Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 6
3. How long does it take to optimise the parameters in the cloud?
For comparison, let's try optimization with the same parameters inMQL5 Cloud Network. This service requires a fee. After each optimization, we will record how much money is frozen on the account to pay for this service.
In this test, we will set simultaneous use of local CPU cores and cloud agents to speed up optimization.
Symbol: EURUSD
Frozen funds:
As you can see, the optimization was significantly faster(6 min 41 sec) than last time, but only on the local computer(28 min 56 sec).
Symbol: EURCHF
You may encounter a situation where the service takes a very long time before the optimisation job is submitted to the network. This is due to the fact that agents need time to download the necessary data on the desired symbols. In this case, that is what happened.After a long wait you can stop the optimization process. There will be entries in the log as shown below.There were no calculations in the cloud, so no funds will be withdrawn.
Let's try to run the optimization again on this symbol.
This time the process started but the result was not impressive. The optimization took22 min. 14 sec. It took32 min. 50 sec. In fact, this is also due to the process of data uploading by agents on the network. The gain will be on larger tasks and inSlow complete algorithm mode.
Frozen funds:
Now let's see if it makes sense to run optimization in the cloud with multiple symbols.
Symbols: EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY
It took24 min. 56 sec. But in our last run, it took2 hrs. 15 min. 3 sec. In this case the gain is already noticeable.
Frozen funds:
Symbols: EURCHF,AUDCAD,AUDNZD
This time, the optimization of the network did not start for a long time either. All this time local agents have been working. You can see what is happening in the log (see the listing below). As soon as all agents in the network that can perform optimization for you download the required data, optimization is started.
In the end, the optimization was finished in1 hr. 19 min. 49 sec. And the last time, but on the local machine only, it took3 hrs. 13 min. 37 sec.
Frozen funds:
The total for all four optimisation processes came out to$7.46. The table below shows a summary. Instead of6-7 hours, it took2 hours and 13 minutes to optimise, which is about three times less.
As I mentioned in another forum thread, there are only 8 local agents in this test, and it's not appropriate to compare them with 256 or even 512 cloud agents given a bunch of optimization tasks. In order to ensure transparency of the test we need to either limit a simultaneous use of 8 agents in the cloud, which is technically impossible, or have at least 256 local agents, which is physically unavailable. That's about it.
In this case the goal was to show how much faster results can be obtained with this local configuration and how much it would cost.
A contradictory table, however.
In general, yes.
After the expected tester updates, I will try the same series of tests to compare results.
A free way to crash the Cloud is described. We make a dumb Expert Advisor that accesses ALL symbols from the market overview once, and run it in "real ticks" mode. Then we press Stop. Switch to another trading server and start Optimize again. The cloud is in free knockout mode.
So, it's unethical, to say the least...
So maybe it's already accounted for. For example, as soon as Optimisation is stopped, the agents in the network also stop downloading data.
I don't get it.
So maybe this is already taken into account. For example, as soon as optimisation is stopped, the agents in the network also have their data download stopped.
Wrote to SD.
Decided to try forward testing. Can you tell me, who knows, what kind of number is displayed in the result column in the optimisation? For example, in the highlighted line?
If I select "Forward Testing Results" using the context menu, I get the following picture
What is this number 62.03 ? I did not see it in the Backtest and Forward reports.