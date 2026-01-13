Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can VPS location selection save me from this?
No, it doesn't, I just checked it. RoboForex.Pro servers.
Autoselect - United States,
No tick history.
Manually selected server Netherlands -
Tick history is there.
VPS server address United States