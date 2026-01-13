Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 22

New comment
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:
Can VPS location selection save me from this?

No, it doesn't, I just checked it. RoboForex.Pro servers.

Autoselect - United States,

No tick history.

Manually selected server Netherlands -

Tick history is there.

VPS server address United States

1...1516171819202122
New comment