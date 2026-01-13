Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 13
I have seen only one - the order is executed at the tick price.
So what you're saying is that if we have "Open Price Only" mode.
We have only "by real ticks".
These are specifics, we need to understand the general mechanism. Or does the tester function differently in different modes?
In different ways.
Yes.
1 and 2, respectively. If you were writing your own tester, you would do exactly that.
Write a simple Expert Advisor and put the tool on the backtest chart. You will immediately see the execution rules for each of the modes.
You can do it in one click.
Yes.
It turns out that I initially wanted to go the wrong way - having received the divergence of H1 Opens and Real ticks, to make such a stream of quotes where for each hour there are 4-6 ticks with high and low-ask and bid, which are not taken into account in the Open mode. As a result of this approach, I will get completely different order execution prices, obviously unrealistic.
As a result of this approach, I will get completely different order execution prices, which are obviously unrealistic.
How to understand these messages without a reason, where to find out the specific reason?
I did not understand the approach.