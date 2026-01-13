Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 20
How can I understand from the EA in the tester the simulation mode used?
By analogy, all other values of the Tester are retrieved.
fxsaber, 2017.11.23 00:21
Example of useHow to do it in OnInit (without OnTick) - I don't know.
Do I understand correctly that the check of the margin sufficiency of an open pending order in the"Open Price Only" mode is made at the opening price of the bar following the bar of this order activation, while in the All Tick/Real Tick mode, this check is made at the moment when the current price crosses the opening price of this order inside the bar, on which it is actually opened? Thus, if the "no money" event occurs at the triggering of this order "in its place" inside the bar where it was triggered, but the "no money"/"margin call" event does not occur at the opening level of the next TF bar, corresponding to the TF of the test in the "Opening Prices Only" mode, then the test in the "Opening Prices Only" mode passes with flying colours, while the same test in the "All Ticks"/"Real Ticks" mode fails with the "no money" error?
That's one way to say it, but the underlying issue is that all you have in Open Prices Only mode are open prices. Therefore, your simulated trades are executed at open prices only. Basically, everything is horrendously offset. This is why that mode is recommended only for EA's that explicitly control for bar open price.
Personally, I've never used Open Prices Only mode and likely never will--especially when M1 OHLC mode is virtually just as fast.
the main problem is that in the "Opening Prices Only" mode you only have opening prices.
In the "Open Prices Only" mode you have the high/low of the previous candle, taking into account which pending orders are opened or not opened without slippage.
In the Help documentation, I see what you mean regarding OHLC but then I also see a warning about slippage of stops and pendings:
"In this mode, OHLC prices of bars of the timeframe selected for testing are generated. The Expert Advisor function OnTick() is executed only at the beginning of the bar (at the Open price). Due to this feature, Stop Levels and pending orders may trigger at a price different from the specified one (especially when testing at higher timeframes). But this allows you to quickly run an evaluation test of an Expert Advisor."
Don't believe everything they write on the fences.
Ah ha. The operative phrase in the Help documentation is "especially when testing at higher timeframes."
Clearly, H1 is not a higher timeframe.
Hi! I put any robot, symbol, TF, modelling type in the tester... I get an error: no history data. At the same time in the Symbols menu (Ctrl+U) the data of all TFs (including the minute one) are loaded. What can be the problem and how to fix it?