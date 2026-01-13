Analysis of test results and optimisation in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester - page 17
Hi, I’ve coded an EA for MetaTrader 5. I’m trying to trade with it on FundedNext’s paid challenge. I would trade US30 and US100 cash. However, with those symbols, the EA doesn’t take trades — neither live nor in backtesting. It does take trades with forex pairs though, like EURUSD. The EA’s settings shouldn’t have any effect on this. Can anyone tell what might be causing this?
In the "Experts" tab of the terminal or "Log" tab of the tester, are there any inscriptions indicating the cause of this behaviour?
Check your Experts log and your Journal log. Depending on how noncompliant your code is, your orders may or may not be triggered. If they trigger but fail to execute on the trade server, you should have a log of it. If your implemented trading conditions don't even trigger, you'll likely won't have a log of it:
[A]n ea almost always requires different coding of points and lots when trading fx or commodities and indices... (emphasis added),
...
However, the Expert Advisor in the tester, working on these (old) bars, both in the "only opening prices" mode and in the "Real ticks" mode, sees the spread and makes trades as if the spread on these bars was recorded in the "new" 2-digit format. How do they do it? :)
Same experiment with bars in a new format
However, the Expert Advisor in the tester, working on these (old) bars, both in the "only opening prices" mode and in the "Real ticks" mode, sees the spread and makes trades as if the spread on these bars was recorded in the "new" 3-digit format. How do they do it? :)
I think the only remedy is to create a custom symbol with customised historical spreads. Or contact the broker and ask him to edit the quotes history - although I doubt he will do that.