From theory to practice - page 1808
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm currently learning two new programming languages.
which ones, if you don't mind me asking?
I wonder how you got into forex with such knowledge
You're on my ignore list. You don't have to try. )))))
they all (any, but only one currency) fall off the bandwagon from time to time...sort of like a holiday on a long dumb channel...
all the remaining ones go very coherently and one can almost risk-free trade the portfolio. Only need to know the vacationer :-) but it's not announced
I see) "Portfolios" too yes...That's what's wrong with briefcases... and with magazines)
So 99% over)).
I'm here on this resource for the skills, the intricacies of programming.
I'm here for the beers and the chitchat.
How about equity? Do you close trades so that there are no positions at all - do you do it often?
I just noticed...
Did I understand correctly that AUD and RUR (!!!) have a strong positive correlation?
What about equity? Do you close trades so that there are no positions at all - is this often the case?
I trade when I am in the mood.
I work on ATS. (Like a Swiss watch).
I just noticed...
I understand correctly that AUD and RUR (!!!) have a strong positive correlation ?
There is something there)The scale, although large (monitor), is obvious.
What about equity? Do you close trades so that there are no positions at all - is this often the case?
I would prefer to see it on the chart.
All stripes were blue, long, approximately equal and corresponded to growing assets.
Not working out yet :-( I trade like a sucker, on all symbols almost independently.
I need to get it on the chart.
I used to trade all stripes blue, long, about equal and correspond to growing assets - then equity would grow by leaps and bounds and we could always transfer some part of it to the balance and skim the foam.
I am trading like a sucker, for almost all symbols independently.
There was a time when euro and kiwi went well, euro a little faster, then kiwi. Fixed it.
But now I don't watch it all...I use one, maybe two "tools" at a time. In one account)
By the way, correlations, like patterns, I, for example, notice often. They appear, then disappear. They don't work in the end. I'm only on the low 1m 5m. Well 15m when I keep it long (a couple of days).
And for the loading of equity, for the idea and for the risk. And I don't always "get it out" (I don't manage it).
Like the story about the chicken and the traders))
The hen sits on the keyboard of a trader who is away from his computer and eats millet from his keyboard.)
Two traders next to it are watching the chicken and one of them says: "John, this chicken makes the best deals on the market"))))