From theory to practice - page 1807
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No matter how hard we try, the signal point will still be the same as the wagon.
You want to test it?
Open a regular waveform and stick a calculation window into it
on one condition.
if you don't want to spoil your mood
GBPJPY_Weekl probability bar chart
blue for upside, tomato for downside, green for flat.
The price always goes like clockwork))) It has nowhere to go. It is squeezed on all sides by the channels.
To understand the market, you have to eat a lot of moose))
GBPJPY_Weekl column chart probability
blue on the upside, tomato on the downside, green on the flat.
The price always goes like clockwork))) It has nowhere to go. It is squeezed on all sides by the channels.
To understand the market, you have to eat a lot of moose.)
,
GBPJPY_Weekl column chart probability
blue on the upside, tomato on the downside, green on the flat.
The price always goes like clockwork))) It has nowhere to go. It has channels on all sides.
To understand the market, you have to eat a lot of moose.)
You should not understand the market, but to eat it instead of moose.
;)
I'm like the guy in the video, I don't see anything there either...
There just aren't enough turkeys.
You know what I mean?
few
very little.
There just aren't enough turkeys.
You know what I mean?
few
very little.
I understand)
But he does understand something there, doesn't he...
Do these six pairs include usdcad?
Rumour has it the Grail will get fixed....
they all (any, but only one currency) fall off the bandwagon from time to time...sort of like a holiday on a long dumb channel...
all the remaining ones go quite coherently and one can almost risk-free trade a portfolio. You just have to know the vacationer :-) but it's not like it's announced
I'm like the guy in the video, I don't see anything, either.
So 99% over)).
I'm here on this resource for the skills, the intricacies of programming.
And sometimes I chat over a beer.
I understand.)
But he understands something, doesn't he?
There's a picture of a real, but not yet advanced trader.
;)
So 99% over)).
I'm here on this resource for the skills, the intricacies of programming.
And sometimes I chat over a beer.