Renat Akhtyamov:

No matter how hard we try, the signal point will still be the same as the wagon.

You want to test it?

Open a regular waveform and stick a calculation window into it

on one condition.

if you don't want to spoil your mood

GBPJPY_Weekl probability bar chart

blue for upside, tomato for downside, green for flat.

The price always goes like clockwork))) It has nowhere to go. It is squeezed on all sides by the channels.

To understand the market, you have to eat a lot of moose))

GBPJPY

Uladzimir Izerski:

GBPJPY_Weekl column chart probability

blue on the upside, tomato on the downside, green on the flat.

The price always goes like clockwork))) It has nowhere to go. It has channels on all sides.

To understand the market, you have to eat a lot of moose.)

You should not understand the market, but to eat it instead of moose.

;)

I'm like the guy in the video, I don't see anything there either...
 
jori77:
I'm like the guy in the video, I don't see anything there either...

There just aren't enough turkeys.

You know what I mean?

few

very little.

I understand)

But he does understand something there, doesn't he...

 
jori77:

Do these six pairs include usdcad?

Rumour has it the Grail will get fixed....

they all (any, but only one currency) fall off the bandwagon from time to time...sort of like a holiday on a long dumb channel...

all the remaining ones go quite coherently and one can almost risk-free trade a portfolio. You just have to know the vacationer :-) but it's not like it's announced

 
So 99% over)).

I'm here on this resource for the skills, the intricacies of programming.

And sometimes I chat over a beer.

 
There's a picture of a real, but not yet advanced trader.

;)

Uladzimir Izerski:

So 99% over)).

I'm here on this resource for the skills, the intricacies of programming.

And sometimes I chat over a beer.

I wonder how you got into forex with such knowledge
