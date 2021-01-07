From theory to practice - page 1810
In fact, I was once told that if you find something that helps you make money in this market, do it. I'm talking about trading in any market. And about trading with your hands.
You have to do and look for it yourself. There is nothing "common" there. The character of the trader plays an even more important role and shows their trading "style" than anything else). But, unequivocally, you have to go through hell first. And if you do, you may get a chance. There are great articles in English about this.
I meant with the yen) the phone is glitchy
I don't like Yenka anymore)
Enough lyrical digressions worthy of "predictions and consequences"...
how is the author of the thread doing ? A_K ??
What was it they said yesterday? Sleep!))) See you tomorrow.
What's going on here?))
Last time the Canadian went against him.....
I don't like Yenka anymore)
...
...
Whoa! how self-critical)))
And the pound?
And gold;)