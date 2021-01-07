From theory to practice - page 1815
There are good price moves out there. Yes.
And the difficulty, for those who have got the hang of forex, is not great.
Information is the worst.
You have to know the markets, cyclicality and other subtleties and keep up to date on a daily basis.
The hard work is there.
They compile portfolios for a reason that they do not go out of the pipe but at least keep afloat.
In a word, they're floating.)
I closed one portfolio at the end of the session yesterday and there's still one left. This is most likely the last one, I will start with securities not earlier than March. The stock market situation is extremely unstable with this Trump.
Why is Forex worse?
Lots of instruments, good liquidity, decent leverage, round-the-clock trading.
These are pluses, not minuses).
The difficulty with the portfolio, sometimes you have to wait up to 2 weeks for a profit, if you do not compile it correctly, pairs are often rallied on the spot.
aaaa
I just didn't know the scientific name "pyramiding".
but of course, reinvesting is not about balance, it's about equity.
all the difference
i told you a long time ago that it's not just the entry that matters in a strategy, but also the financial performance
however, as much as i've tested it, i've lost 100%.
Why didn't you apply it to the "paired" one? - almost a guaranteed collapse - divide the already known "spread" in points, divide it into 4-5-6 levels... ...and you can fill up on each one... You may not have a martini*2 but...
Enough lyrical digressions worthy of "predictions and consequences"...
how is the author of the thread doing ? A_K ??
I'm still the same...
Boring... So far +35.25% this month. I need the unthinkable dough...
That's a great result. Couldn't be worse. Hang in there.)
I'm hanging in there. Praying fervently every day to the monitor with the MT4 terminal inside...
Send me a thinned series of eurusd pairs if you can. Interesting to see.
I don't trade on this pair.
I can lay out this week's GBPUSD.
1 column - BID
2 column - ASK
3 column - time interval between quotes.
This is my TS finding something in this data... I have no idea what it is...
In my opinion, the most important thing in forex is the power of prayer. For he who suffers without faith will fall into poverty and hunger.
We increase the lot size at the expense of the profit from the CD - we risk only our entry... let's say we enter the trade at 0.1 (a 10-bucks margin) - the price goes 50 pips - the output is 310 quid (the same 10-bucks risk of loss).
No way!
You don't know how to calculate risks correctly.
We get that kind of equipment 1/32 times.
In other words, 1 time we'll get it and we'll earn $310, and 31 times we won't get it and we'll lose $31*10=$310.
So the risk is 1/32.
Such turnover will only be obtained with a no-failure move, which will occur in the normal market in 1/32 cases.
So we need to look for a no-failure move.