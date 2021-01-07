From theory to practice - page 1805

Renat Akhtyamov:
He was in the old one.

He's a tricky one, that cad/had, how do you deal with him in general...?

 
jori77:

Just like the others.

You trade and trade.

By the way, he's one of the dumbest.
 
jori77:

When I'm not trading.

That's what the computer shows.

USDCAD4

USDCAD1

Uladzimir Izerski:

Yeah, I don't trade it either)

I had a bad experience. But surely there are those who know how to trade him and only him.

 
jori77:

You can look at it from another angle.

All charts of all instruments are the same. They are subject to the same law. The memory of the market is strong.

USDCAD3

 
jori77:

If they wanted anything, they are already incredibly stupid.

Renat Akhtyamov:

It's possible, by the way)

 
jori77:

Last week they were also running it on their own.

no matter what the financial circumstances or interest rates

That's why I say - a scam is a scam

haha

Renat Akhtyamov:

How many trades did you close today?

Randomizer, not a scam)
 
jori77:

Decent

If it was a randomizer, your post that started this conversation about the Canadian wouldn't have happened.

