From theory to practice - page 1898

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

aha, I finished it all, a year ago an idea (in november), here is the final version of the trading system model, just finished (no peeking, I tell you right away;))))) :

i've been trying to get the code here countless times

At least I've kept it together.

trend ;)

I'm telling you, you can predict, even the weather, if only for a chart

Renat, did you open one position and close many partial ones?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Holy crap, the time flies ( 2020.01.11 19:29 idea, only minutes)

or is it the forum engine that auto-generates links now :-)

but joking aside - if it's broken down into sections, how do you glue it together ? "that measured on the y-axis", it's clear that it's a fierce copyright :-)

PS. just looking at the quotes I came to the sad conclusion that there are not so many variants to display on one chart and compare, probably only 3...4 if you re-select the datum, but you should not just take it correctly, but then combine it too

no, it's just the same version of the MO as the 19, with a little bit of modernity

you saw the picture - the pairs are running independently at all

the reference point...

yeah, there it is, by the buy/sell margin:

and that segment (period) ends the same way

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

Renat, is it one opening and many partial closures?

Yes, because the first order wins anyway
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Yes, as the first order is still in gain anyway

The schedule is beautiful, but the wait THIS repulsive fact. It's not real. But possible?))) It's possible.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The schedule is beautiful, but the wait THIS repulsive fact. It's not real. But possible?)) It's possible.

I even hung the signal

all orders in the plus at the beginning, just ended sadly, and the answer was just in the last picture

I asked myself a red question and immediately decided

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I even put up a signal.

all orders in profit at the beginning, just ended sadly, and the answer was just in the last picture

So I asked myself a question and immediately decided

;)

At the beginning everything is unknown.

Afterwards everything is in the face))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Initially, everything is unknown.

Afterwards, it's all in the face).

post factum

it's already late.

all the price movement conditions are on the picture, written in black and white

and the chart draws these movements

you do not need anything else, everything is already there

all that is left is to analyze

;)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Holy shit, the time flies ( from 2020.01.11 19:29 an idea, only minutes)

or is it the forum engine that auto-generates links now :-)

but joking aside - if it's broken down into sections, how do you glue it together ? "that measured on the y-axis", it's clear that it's a fierce copyright :-)

PS. just correlating the quotes I came to a sad conclusion that there are not so many variants to display on one chart and compare, probably only 3...4 if you re-select the datum, but you should not just take it correctly, but then combine it too

Maxim, the X axis is time and the Y axis is price. Amazing!

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

postfactummmm

it's too late.

All the price movement conditions are in the picture, written in black and white.

and draws these movements on the chart.

you don't need anything else, everything is there

only need to analyze

;)

funny conundrum - figured out how and based on what the bottom lines are drawn, how to read them

But yes, the chart above correlates with the chart below :-)

how are the buyers/sellers (roughly) drawn?

 
Citizens of the Russian Federation, if a person is celebrating something, you don't have to kick it.
1...189118921893189418951896189718981899190019011902190319041905...1981
New comment