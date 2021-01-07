From theory to practice - page 1898
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
aha, I finished it all, a year ago an idea (in november), here is the final version of the trading system model, just finished (no peeking, I tell you right away;))))) :
i've been trying to get the code here countless times
At least I've kept it together.
trend ;)
I'm telling you, you can predict, even the weather, if only for a chart
Renat, did you open one position and close many partial ones?
Holy crap, the time flies ( 2020.01.11 19:29 idea, only minutes)
or is it the forum engine that auto-generates links now :-)
but joking aside - if it's broken down into sections, how do you glue it together ? "that measured on the y-axis", it's clear that it's a fierce copyright :-)
PS. just looking at the quotes I came to the sad conclusion that there are not so many variants to display on one chart and compare, probably only 3...4 if you re-select the datum, but you should not just take it correctly, but then combine it too
no, it's just the same version of the MO as the 19, with a little bit of modernity
you saw the picture - the pairs are running independently at all
the reference point...
yeah, there it is, by the buy/sell margin:
and that segment (period) ends the same way
Renat, is it one opening and many partial closures?
Yes, as the first order is still in gain anyway
The schedule is beautiful, but the wait THIS repulsive fact. It's not real. But possible?))) It's possible.
The schedule is beautiful, but the wait THIS repulsive fact. It's not real. But possible?)) It's possible.
I even hung the signal
all orders in the plus at the beginning, just ended sadly, and the answer was just in the last picture
I asked myself a red question and immediately decided
;)
I even put up a signal.
all orders in profit at the beginning, just ended sadly, and the answer was just in the last picture
So I asked myself a question and immediately decided
;)
At the beginning everything is unknown.
Afterwards everything is in the face))
Initially, everything is unknown.
Afterwards, it's all in the face).
post factum
it's already late.
all the price movement conditions are on the picture, written in black and white
and the chart draws these movements
you do not need anything else, everything is already there
all that is left is to analyze
;)
Holy shit, the time flies ( from 2020.01.11 19:29 an idea, only minutes)
or is it the forum engine that auto-generates links now :-)
but joking aside - if it's broken down into sections, how do you glue it together ? "that measured on the y-axis", it's clear that it's a fierce copyright :-)
PS. just correlating the quotes I came to a sad conclusion that there are not so many variants to display on one chart and compare, probably only 3...4 if you re-select the datum, but you should not just take it correctly, but then combine it too
Maxim, the X axis is time and the Y axis is price. Amazing!
postfactummmm
it's too late.
All the price movement conditions are in the picture, written in black and white.
and draws these movements on the chart.
you don't need anything else, everything is there
only need to analyze
;)
funny conundrum - figured out how and based on what the bottom lines are drawn, how to read them
But yes, the chart above correlates with the chart below :-)
how are the buyers/sellers (roughly) drawn?