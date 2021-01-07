From theory to practice - page 1802

Макс:

No, it's the other way round. It's 10:27 in New York.

It's not like they're human beings.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
They don't do things the way people do.

I suggest they be banned.

Макс:

I suggest they be banned.

Unambiguously, leave only our stock exchange and that's it. Especially since we are in first place in terms of capitalisation
Vladimir Baskakov:
Definitely, leave only our stock exchange and that's it. Especially in terms of capitalisation we are in first place

)

Files:
letsgo.png  44 kb
jori77:

)

On TV they said, not even trying to argue with him
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I have the time in UTC in the screenshot, in the terminal in UTC+2

when receiving data the python package converts it to UTC it seems, or if it shows me the local time at all

Still not clear, someone make one of these to check

For on the screen is the purest grail, (if calculated correctly) you just need to synchronize

Python uses local timezone when creating datetime object, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open times in UTC timezone (without offset). Therefore, in order to execute functions that use time, you must create datetime in UTC time. Data obtained from MetaTrader 5 terminal is in UTC time.

# set timezone to UTC.
timezone=pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")
# create datetime objects in UTC timezone in order to avoid local timezone offset
utc_from=datetime(2019,4, 1,tzinfo=timezone)
utc_to =datetime(2019, 4, 5, hour = 13, tzinfo=timezone)

What's the point of synchronisation - the price won't go like that at any given hour.
 
where did you find the grail there :) - increments will not work at the current price
 

I did an hourly volatility analysis on pairs - the highlighted block is the average of this hour over the last 10 days... so there is no consistency - volatility is constantly changing 1-2 times the average and the rest is higher or lower :)


 

10 years and the eu hasn't been around :) the longer term does not reflect the current volatility at all....

you get extra large candlesticks because of some news... and how will they help you see the current day....

the volatility is small in the Asian session, rises in Europe, falls in the U.S. it's already known :)

Although, if you put a watch on the chart and look at the small frames, the price often goes sideways quite accurately


Aleksander:

I did an hourly volatility analysis for pairs - the highlighted block is the average of this hour over the last 10 days ... so there is no consistency - volatility is constantly changing 1-2 times the average and the rest is higher and lower :)

of course

take a few pairs

