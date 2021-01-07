From theory to practice - page 1802
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, it's the other way round. It's 10:27 in New York.
They don't do things the way people do.
I suggest they be banned.
I suggest they be banned.
Definitely, leave only our stock exchange and that's it. Especially in terms of capitalisation we are in first place
)
)
I have the time in UTC in the screenshot, in the terminal in UTC+2
when receiving data the python package converts it to UTC it seems, or if it shows me the local time at all
Still not clear, someone make one of these to check
For on the screen is the purest grail, (if calculated correctly) you just need to synchronize
Python uses local timezone when creating datetime object, while MetaTrader 5 stores tick and bar open times in UTC timezone (without offset). Therefore, in order to execute functions that use time, you must create datetime in UTC time. Data obtained from MetaTrader 5 terminal is in UTC time.
# set timezone to UTC.
timezone=pytz.timezone("Etc/UTC")
# create datetime objects in UTC timezone in order to avoid local timezone offset
utc_from=datetime(2019,4, 1,tzinfo=timezone)
utc_to =datetime(2019, 4, 5, hour = 13, tzinfo=timezone)
I did an hourly volatility analysis on pairs - the highlighted block is the average of this hour over the last 10 days... so there is no consistency - volatility is constantly changing 1-2 times the average and the rest is higher or lower :)
10 years and the eu hasn't been around :) the longer term does not reflect the current volatility at all....
you get extra large candlesticks because of some news... and how will they help you see the current day....
the volatility is small in the Asian session, rises in Europe, falls in the U.S. it's already known :)
Although, if you put a watch on the chart and look at the small frames, the price often goes sideways quite accurately
I did an hourly volatility analysis for pairs - the highlighted block is the average of this hour over the last 10 days ... so there is no consistency - volatility is constantly changing 1-2 times the average and the rest is higher and lower :)
of course
take a few pairs