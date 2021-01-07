From theory to practice - page 1783
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And if you organise the process properly, you can not only make money, not only break-even, but also plan the result of making money in the future for one or two or three or four months or more.
Here is the planning for the New Year. The planning is not rigid, but is adjusted at each step.
.
))) Oh, great. Shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh.) Slowly.)
))) Great. But the break-even thing... shhhh....))) slowly)
come on ;) isn't it better not to break even? ;)))))
come on ;) isn't it better not to break even? ;)))))
Not children, we understand.)
Well, we're not children, we understand.)
Well, that's the point, we're not children, and the understanding is "in the forest, out of the woods" ;)))
Well, that's just it, they are not children, and the understanding is "in the woods, out of the woods" ;)))
Okay, then be honest. Can you show me your first loss?))) As long as it's not the last.)
Somebody's in the woods, somebody's out for the pussy. That's normal. Can't all walk in a row.)
OK, then, let's be honest. (the first loss?))) As long as it's not the last.)
You're out of the woods, you're out of the woods. That's okay. They can't all walk in a row.)
If I do, I'll show you. I will.
This race is before New Year's Eve. There's still more than a month to go.
Wizard often shows in his manuscripts "boxes with whiskers", or some intricate transformations from one distribution to another, and, well, the wildest profits on all this...
Well, I wondered... There was a brilliant mathematician named John Tukey. A master of statistics. He introduced the concept of boxplot and did incredible things in analysing data of any nature.
I don't feel like changing anything in my TS (though it may force me to), but maybe some of his works will be useful for somebody.
Типа такой: http://baguzin.ru/wp/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/%D0%94%D0%B6%D0%BE%D0%BD-%D0%A2%D1%8C%D1%8E%D0%BA%D0%B8.-%D0%90%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B7-%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B7%D1%83%D0%BB%D1%8C%D1%82%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BE%D0%B2-%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%B1%D0%BB%D1%8E%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9.-%D0%A0%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%BE%D1%87%D0%BD%D1%8B%D0%B9-%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B7.pdf
Thanks, Alexander, for this piece of book. Got interested, found it all. There is a very interesting point on page 94:
And further on about using the inverse of dT instead of time. It seems to me that representing the course increment as a function not of dT but of 1000/dT could make the 3-4 moment distribution peaks you are looking for sharper, and would probably allow for earlier diagnosis. I am sending the book itself
Thank you, Alexander, for this piece of book. Got interested, found it all. There is a very interesting point on page 94:
And further on about using an inverse value instead of time dT. It seems to me that presenting the course increment as a function not of dT, but of 1000/dT, could make the 3-4 moment distribution peaks you are looking for sharper, and would probably allow for earlier diagnosis of them. I am sending the book itself
Thank you, Vladimir!
For my part, it suddenly seemed to me, that if the tick (or thinned tick) increments are multiplied by the value T/1000, where T is the time interval between the current and previous tick, then I can get some curious normalized series. I'll check it out later.
I already tried it. The main thing is the principle, and then any system will fit the market as native.
you get it, it's a huge topic, a lot of questions.
and at the end of the road that....
...and at the end of the road there's....
...is a lath with axes.
(V. Vysotsky)