Олег avtomat:

And if you organise the process properly, you can not only make money, not only break-even, but also plan the result of making money in the future for one or two or three or four months or more.

Here is the planning for the New Year. The planning is not rigid, but is adjusted at each step.

))) Oh, great. Shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh, shh.) Slowly.)

come on ;) isn't it better not to break even? ;)))))

 
Not children, we understand.)

If I do, I'll show you. I will.

This race is before New Year's Eve. There's still more than a month to go.

 
Alexander_K:

Wizard often shows in his manuscripts "boxes with whiskers", or some intricate transformations from one distribution to another, and, well, the wildest profits on all this...

Well, I wondered... There was a brilliant mathematician named John Tukey. A master of statistics. He introduced the concept of boxplot and did incredible things in analysing data of any nature.

I don't feel like changing anything in my TS (though it may force me to), but maybe some of his works will be useful for somebody.

Типа такой: http://baguzin.ru/wp/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/%D0%94%D0%B6%D0%BE%D0%BD-%D0%A2%D1%8C%D1%8E%D0%BA%D0%B8.-%D0%90%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B7-%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B7%D1%83%D0%BB%D1%8C%D1%82%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BE%D0%B2-%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%B1%D0%BB%D1%8E%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9.-%D0%A0%D0%B0%D0%B7%D0%B2%D0%B5%D0%B4%D0%BE%D1%87%D0%BD%D1%8B%D0%B9-%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%B8%D0%B7.pdf

Thanks, Alexander, for this piece of book. Got interested, found it all. There is a very interesting point on page 94:


And further on about using the inverse of dT instead of time. It seems to me that representing the course increment as a function not of dT but of 1000/dT could make the 3-4 moment distribution peaks you are looking for sharper, and would probably allow for earlier diagnosis. I am sending the book itself

Files:
RAD_tuki_1981.zip  11715 kb
 
Vladimir:

Thank you, Vladimir!

For my part, it suddenly seemed to me, that if the tick (or thinned tick) increments are multiplied by the value T/1000, where T is the time interval between the current and previous tick, then I can get some curious normalized series. I'll check it out later.

 
Martin CHEguevara:
I already tried it. The main thing is the principle, and then any system will fit the market as native.
In the end there must always be one trade of buy or. Sell because absolutely any system can be reduced to one trade or no trade, because there is no third kind of trade ((buy == sell) == 0 || (buy <> sell) > 0) :)
So, I have only increased risks of spread and commission with my trades. But what can I do - I try to come to a consensus;)

you get it, it's a huge topic, a lot of questions.

and at the end of the road that....

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

...and at the end of the road there's....

...is a lath with axes.

(V. Vysotsky)

