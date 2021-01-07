From theory to practice - page 1778
I think cycles in any data, even tick data, can be highlighted through this
Question: are there any stable ones on fore?
https://www.scb.se/contentassets/ca21efb41fee47d293bbee5bf7be7fb3/stl-a-seasonal-trend-decomposition-procedure-based-on-loess.pdf
you are not kind...this kind of thing on Friday too
I've got a shitload of plans for the weekend, and now there's this
Instead of regression/trend component you can use MAHU (who forbids it?)
Max, once again I am amazed - where do you get it all?
Damn, if I were you, I'd just do practical experiments on the basis of these articles and publish the articles for cash. It would be extremely interesting.
There's only a trend there))) Funny
So, yeah... Information world)
It's all econometrics, decomposition methods
this method is like the most advanced of the classics.I try to do things scientifically
I'll ask straight away - can this method take into account "phase shift/phase failure" or does it only determine strict calendar cycles ?
It takes into account failures/shifts, approximates many cycles, finds something in the mean
then the residuals show the current deviation from this averagewith missing values also works
Entered on USDJPY signal, now I wonder if it's correct? Let's see. Still a demo :)))
Is sl tp also in cu?)
Stop on signal , profit is just the middle .
You may have entered correctly, of course... But the profit is less than your stop...