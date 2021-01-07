From theory to practice - page 1778

Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I think cycles in any data, even tick data, can be highlighted through this

Question: are there any stable ones on fore?

https://www.scb.se/contentassets/ca21efb41fee47d293bbee5bf7be7fb3/stl-a-seasonal-trend-decomposition-procedure-based-on-loess.pdf

you are not kind...this kind of thing on Friday too

I've got a shitload of plans for the weekend, and now there's this

 
Max, once again I am amazed - where do you get it all?

Damn, if I were you, I'd just do practical experiments on the basis of these articles and publish the articles for cash. It would be extremely interesting.

 
There's only a trend there))) Funny

So, yeah... Information world)

It's all econometrics, decomposition methods

this method is like the most advanced of the classics.

I try to do things scientifically
 

I'll ask straight away - can this method take into account "phase shift/phase failure" or does it only determine strict calendar cycles ?

Maxim Kuznetsov:

I'll ask straight away - can this method take into account "phase shift/shifts" or does it only detect strict calendar cycles?

It takes into account failures/shifts, approximates many cycles, finds something in the mean

then the residuals show the current deviation from this average

with missing values also works
 


Entered on USDJPY signal, now I wonder if it's correct? Let's see. Still a demo :)))

Evgeniy Chumakov:


I entered on USDJPY signal, now I wonder if it is correct? Let's see. Still a demo :)))

Is sl tp also in cu?)

 
jori77:

Is sl tp also by cE?)


Stop on signal , profit is just the middle .
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Stop on signal , profit is just the middle .

You may have entered correctly, of course... But the profit is less than your stop...

