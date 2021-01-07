From theory to practice - page 1779
I have a buzz on the yen. The only major without a deal)))
So much for the beauty of the market... Someone will always find one))
zy the space bar on the keyboard doesn't work well, poems are born)))))
You may have entered correctly, of course... But the profit is less than your stop...
Yes, you should have entered at least at the beginning of the candle, or maybe even earlier.
The pound is given away for free)) No one's taking it.
Such a Friday)))) (Be depressed))
The pound is free.) No one's taking it
I have a feeling I'd have gone over the pound today... Good thing I listened to you.
Well))) I'm on the odds... it's still asking for a lot of upside. Well, the market's the market. Whatever it cooks up, that's it. ....
I didn't even open the expert system today. I just opened it to see. The market stands..... But it may go down....
It is the only one in the currency cluster.)
For a correction it has a nice movement, almost breakeven.) And I put it for a reason, too) But after the switch it doesn't happen out of the blue))
That's why you should always fix part of the profit at the best prices... That's how it was)))
Unstandard.... fuck it
Will add to the yen until I notice))
why so many clever words and emotions if the picture is "mastery over profits" ?
No way))) the picture is an unbiased real pound situation. one third of the profit is fixed for the zation. The current variation is out of whack... There's no point in fixing the residuals here and it's not on the system...
mastery mastery.... asterix abelix)))))))Profit is minus))) This is for the entire history of the account. I hope to get out of it.Minus the bottom line..... it's a pre-doped account.
Entered on USDJPY signal, now I wonder if it is correct? Let's see. Still a demo :)))
USDJPY TP triggered. Opened CADCHF.
It's a pity when the market doesn't give, but it's better when it does)))
P - consistency on C - randomness =)