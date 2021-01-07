From theory to practice - page 1785
you have to be simpler and kinder :-)
First everything that is known about the price is taken out of it, and then everything else is considered.
And only if it is rarely necessary. As a rule, you know enough about the price to make a trade, without the big mouth. But it is certainly more interesting and fun.
For example, it is possible to precisely (24 hours in advance) indicate where the trend MA will be located.
These are built-in terminal tools, nothing extra
I get it anyway.
I am betting on the most conservative robots.
I'm not interested in the stability of earning money, otherwise you've won once 100% on top, and then what...
I always try to do such a system which for a SUSTAINABLE profit is comparable at least to the wage of an ordinary man, ie, 40-50 thousand in Russia.
All I have laid out are obvious facts, I am not trying to impose my opinion on anyone.
The desire to call obvious facts nonsense is insanity.
That's reasonable) That's comforting, thank you.
Sorry.
Well share your insights with me, then? In the social networking pages. Let's start chatting, meet up. We'll talk. What's wrong with making more than your average salary? Well?
I'm not interested in the "notorious" and full automatons.
I can trade on my own, have fun...There is no point in posting a working atm here. It reduces its "value" as a bought car as soon as you get into it (immediately) ;)
as soon as you get in it (immediately) ;)
yes yes it is 25% cheaper at once) not counting repairs if it's our carXD
I don't know how to do it: I'm not interested in "hot" traders, I'm interested in full-fledged automatons,
The other 90% will not have enough skills, the remaining 2-3 people at most, will try to trade without involving their own head and declare another "sinker"
you can safely put it out there - it's safe
So he's not.Apparently she is valuable to him and he has money from her.
Negative asset prices again.
How so?
it's sb generated simply, no matter which way from zero
You can put from (1 to 2) + 1 and roughly get a quote.
There is no difference - all that matters is the essence - the cluster volatility of random wandering. that's all there is to the market, and equal to or above the daily TFs in general is just SB.
And then it's simple - divide the strong volatility from the weak volatility by time and get the real market movement.
I.e. less volatile chaos minus more volatile chaos.
If someone has enough brains to do it, and it is not hard to do - you will understand how to build TS so that it would not sink.
But that is another story. You'll understand a lot of paradoxes, solve the unsolvable problems and get a working TS. I'm not saying it's the Holy Grail. I don't like this concept at all.These are myths that you can make millions from zero XD The Grail is essentially the quintessential expression of the hopes of break-even trading,the idea of autocrats and crazy people with rose-tinted glasses,no offence intended,but it doesn't happen,
you always have to give something to get something,
but the point is that you always give less and you always get more.
It's just the way the world works. That's how big capitals are earned.
Have you found your edge? Your edge and you're in the black even a little bit? Show me an atm in my social media personal account. I know how to turn your "costs" of transactions into extra profits.