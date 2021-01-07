From theory to practice - page 1784
Didn't you check your method with inverse quotes?
For example, having a tick history of EURUSD you can build USDEUR, and after thinning/grouping and applying the method, the signals should be almost symmetrical +-dT (you're allowed to drift slightly in time)
you can even increase the reliability slightly by taking signals from both, forward and reversePS/ Some strategies have only BUY/CLOSE signals. To get sell quotes from them you have to flip them
If the answer is YES, please contact me on Facebook.
If NO, too ;)
I just smile always when I see the clever phrases and dialogues)
If I'm a fool, explain me for a fool, only on social media in private messages, not here.
And if you find something I don't know, Facebook too. I'll give you the money, we'll discuss everything.
P.S. Create a left account, etc. if you do not trust me. My goal in this business is to make money and that's all.
Open M1 increments and confidence interval. It can be seen that an increment larger than the interval is followed by a smaller increment , but the +- sign is not predictable.
don't look for predictability, look for the stability properties of unstable processes.
The weakness of the market is that everything changes nothing stands still XD
it's so obvious that no one notices it =D
If you look for order in chaos you'll find nothing - guaranteed.
Somehow...
Recognizing the obvious fact that things change does not require an outstanding intellect))
All of your posts that I have had time to read, I can't call it other than bullshit, no offense.
You're looking for something you don't understand, I'm sure. And you won't understand. And you're not interested in the result in money. What follows from this?
)))
If you understood and found it, you would do it. And you would benefit from it, enormously.
But it's not the money you're after, you said so yourself.
What's the use of your judgment, please tell me?
Or are you like Perelman?
There's a million waiting for you and you refuse? And you don't even want to earn it yourself with your intellect?
I get it anyway.
I'm betting on the most conservative robots. I haven't fully tested what I've got. And if I'm not sure of the result, I won't bet on a hundred-thousand-dollar account. I don't know why I take such a risk... I am the one who is relying on people who depend on their profits.
I may have misunderstood me. I'm not interested in the money but in the stability of my profits, otherwise you win one time 100% on top and then what...
I always try to do such a system, which for a SUSTAINABLE profit is comparable at least to the wage of an ordinary man, ie, 40-50 thousand in Russia.
All I have laid out are obvious facts, I am not trying to impose my opinion on anyone.
The desire to call obvious facts nonsense is madness.I am not a player, I am a statistician. I don't care about one deal, I care about the results of thousands of deals over at least half a year. then we can talk about something.
Or are you like Perelman?
There's a million waiting for you and you refuse? And you don't even want to earn it yourself with your intellect?
I saw Perelman in Kupchino in St. Petersburg. He was buying a bottle of kefir with the last of it and looked very miserable, but a lot better than the average trader.