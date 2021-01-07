From theory to practice - page 1782
A useful lesson, by the way! Have a deposit reserve (top-up) in a drawdown. A minimum deposit of 2. If trading is aggressive and without stops).
I lost on one account, sadly. I did not have the money in my personal account, but my own money is not a variant (I use partners).
Thanks) I'll leave it, since a pullback and sales are in your plans;)
Martin was after a refill, I've beaten the drawdown and made it to the plus side for the day. If it wasn't for the refill, I would have lost.
I don't think it's worth checking. I am an oracle :-)
Wherever the price goes, that's where I go. I don't know exactly where it goes, but I'm going after it
Good).
I'll try to rest too). Another weekend) Need to make it worthwhile!
the main thing is the superego and the rrrrrose glasses
The rose-coloured glasses go inwards)
The pound and the eura are bastards)))) As usual, though...
The move downwards was quite expected
Growing little by little :)
No argument there. That's the beauty and the horror of the market at the same time. At any given time, some are making money, others are losing)))) Or the boo is taken out.
There are rules, I try not to break them.)
Ideal targets for euros are 200 pips, for the pound 300. 4x sign. Rarely, but happens. I often go down the road but at least 70 percent of my bids.
I do not place bids out of the blue)
There are moments when I can observe both pluses and minuses of a pair, without distinction. And there are moments when it is better to buy. Yet, the eur has rolled back very early. Pound is going this way))))
)))))) unique footage
And if you properly organize the process, you can not just earn, not only break-even, but also plan the result of earning in the future for one-two or three-four months or more.
Here is the planning for the New Year. The planning is not rigid, but is adjusted at each step.
.