I've had it for 4 days.
He's probably got a month.
I'm guessing he's got a profit of 4 to 8 times his depo.
Am I right?
Well, I did a quick look. Che's profit is exponential, but yours and his is practically straight to the sky.
P - consistency on C - randomness =)
are you throwing these pictures to morons?
you were told that only morons take the balance sheet chart seriously.
You don't need to click on the profit tab, you need to click on the growth tab.
balance, equity, margin, odds, indicators... basically, it's all bullshit.
only the ratio of the two indicators: the real physical measure.
will definitely make it happen).
The most important thing in a man is not his mind, but what governs him: character, heart, good feelings. F. M. Dostoyevsky
and here are those who are still in search of a system (trial and error)
they don't care about the plums
it's all about the super idea and the rrrrrrotti glasses
Read the posts above.
and that's not really the point.To summarise, it is an insane risk and an insane profit, with no possibility of being drained
To close the day in shallow plus, taking into account the share and cruel martin, or leave the longs of the pound for the weekend with a free margin of ~700% with a leverage of 1000 ? Cents account I have.
Which will you choose - close/leave?
To close the day in shallow plus, taking into account the share and cruel martin, or leave the longs of the pound for the weekend with a free margin of ~700% with a leverage of 1000 ? Cents account I have.
What would you prefer - close/leave?
Personally, I'm already having a beer night.
I remember the pound was still going down, it still has some room. Next week, maybe I'll sell again from the pullback, we'll see.
I trade without Martin, but if I had him, I would have closed for sure. He doesn't like jokes and doesn't understand.
It's my personal day... beer night.
The pound was still going down, it still has some room there. Next week, maybe I will sell again from the pullback, we will see.
I trade without it, but if I had it, I would have closed. He does not like jokes and does not understand.
Thank you) I will leave it, as long as the pullback and sales are in your plans ;)
I`ve got Martin after the equity, I`ve beaten the drawdown and made it to the top for the day. I would have lost if I had not used the top-up.