From theory to practice - page 1777

Alexander_K:

Is that all right?

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

:))) I'm on the fence today - decided not to push my luck. But I see I'd probably be on the plus side. I'll see tomorrow.

 
Alexander_K:

Ok)

 
Alexander_K:

What's up? What about "The sooner the bugs are exposed in the TS, the better." :-)

by the way, in a certain kingdom-state skipped a screenshot (not mine, so cut and blurred):

Yes and mathematically written incorrectly and constants from personal cockroaches :-) but the principle of FormulaE is roughly so, simply because

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

What's the formula? 168 per cedar root)

 
Evgeniy Kvasov:

What's the formula? 168 for cedar root)

"drink milk children, you will be healthy" :-)

 
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Arnie said in his day. In the bloom itself to a journalist's question about milk)) Milk is for babies. Real men should drink beer)))))))))))))))

And on the subject?))) What's the root

I think cycles in any data, even tick data, can be highlighted through this

Question: are there any stable ones on forex? need to check

Instead of regression/trend component you can use MAHU (who forbids it?)

https://www.scb.se/contentassets/ca21efb41fee47d293bbee5bf7be7fb3/stl-a-seasonal-trend-decomposition-procedure-based-on-loess.pdf

 
There's not a single variable in there.... What's up).
