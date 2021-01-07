From theory to practice - page 1771
on the rights of an idea-generator
Yes, yes non-linear time and also necessarily "imaginary accumulation". Sham, because Im, and with a very high modulus.
All the volumes that have gone through trading fall into nirvana and return after a long time. It is necessary to express somehow the sum and potential of "sleepers".
And by the way, it's even the other way round. That is, what we see in courses is an imaginary (Im) part of the result, so the cyclicality, fractality and tendency toe is evident :-)
that's the kind of Massarakhsh
Right. Yes a moderator will come along imho. What the hell is this))))))
Ooh teacher)))))))))))
You always laugh too much. maybe you have a personality disorder?
I clutched the Grail in my beard with one hand and baptised with the other. This is supposed to be a blessing.
so Renat and Che shaved off the forum somewhere)
it looks like we need to write anautocorrelation indicator.
ACF is not only scrambled after a large SPE, but often before it.
To find out if this is really the case, and what is the cause before/after
Alexander, we urgently need to get to nonlinear time in order to get the grail.
There's no way I can master it in linear time.
Let's not give up. Let's look for more in the linear.
All the power of artificial intelligence will come crashing down on this row, and if it can't do anything, no one can. That's how it's going to be.
Sounds threatening :) Come on, no one. Does it, this superpowered intellect, find anything "like that" on the daily and hourly? But it's there, on regular bars.) And how much more. About 92 by 8 minus the spread :):):)
how it was said that you should put out the equity, not the balance,
Do you even remember who said that?
how? one person said and everyone confirmed that only morons take the balance sheet chart seriously now.
because everyone already knows how to do it in a straight line.
You can lock unprofitable trades. then you close them with CloseBy and you don't lose the extra spread.
Only swap drips, but it is usually 10 times less than the spread.
Every other brokerage firm now has swap-free accounts.
or is there such a thing on euNC accounts as well?